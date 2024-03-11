5 reasons to play Dark Souls 3 in 2024

Released back in 2016, Dark Souls 3 left a lasting impression not only on the souls-like community but also on the action role-playing game genre as a whole. As the final entry in the Dark Souls Trilogy, Dark Souls 3 had a lot riding on its shoulders, especially after the previous title in the series had a mixed reception.

Fortunately, the game delivered on almost all expectations fans had going into it, even exceeding it in some aspects. Dark Souls 3 saw the return of the interconnected level design that fans liked about the first game, mixed with the challenging but fair boss encounters inspired by the trilogy of DLCs released for Dark Souls 2.

While the game has started to show its age, especially after the release of Sekiro Shadows Die Twice and, most recently, Elden Ring, Dark Souls 3 still holds its own as one of the best souls-like games you can play right now. And if you're yet to give the game a shot, here are five reasons why you should do so in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From the immaculate level design to the adrenaline-pumping boss fights, here are 5 reasons you should play Dark Souls 3 in 2024

1) Atmospheric setting

The medieval setting mixed with gothic architecture gives Dark Souls 3 a very unique identity among other souls-like RPGs (Image via FromSoftware)

FromSoftware's Drak Souls games are known for their intricate combat systems, unrelenting boss fights, and obscure questlines. However, the world and setting is another major aspect of these games that makes them stand out among the crowd of countless other action role-playing games out there.

Exploring every nook and cranny of Lothric is not only necessary but is also where the whole Dark Souls 3 experience peaks, owing to the game's atmosphere. Exploring the ruined catacombs and dungeons in Dark Souls 3 exudes a sense of mysticism and dread that is rarely, if at all, surpassed by other games.

2) Faster and more methodical combat system

The faster-paced combat system proved very helpful against some of the toughest enemy encounters in the game (Image via FromSoftware)

Dark Souls 3 came out right after FromSoftware finished their work on Bloodborne, as well as The Old Hunters DLC. While both these titles are wildly different from one another, both in terms of their setting as well as general gameplay systems, the influence of Bloodborne's faster-paced combat system did seep into Dark Souls.

Unlike the previous two Dark Souls games, the final entry in the series features a faster and more methodical combat, alongside the "weapon art" system, which then evolved into the "Ash of War" system in Elden Ring. Dark Souls 3's combat system feels significantly faster, even with the Colossal weapons.

The combat here treads a fine line between the methodical approach of the earlier Dark Souls games, while also making significant changes that make it feel much more responsive, and as a result, way more engaging and fun. While the faster pace did end up making "dexterity" builds much more viable than strength, this was a welcome change.

3) Boss fights

Dancer of the Boreal Valley is easily one fo the most spectacular boss fights in the entire Dark Souls franchise (Image via FromSoftare)

If there's one thing that FromSoftware is known for (apart from their games being challenging), it is the boss fights they create. The Dark Souls series alone is home to some of the most iconic boss fights in gaming history, starting from the legendary duo of Ornstein and Smough to Malenia, Balde of Miquella.

However, if there's one game that triumphs above any other FromSoftware offering to date when it comes to boss fights, it has to be Dark Souls 3. The final chapter in the Dark Souls series is home to some of the most challenging and spectacular boss fights in the history of the franchise.

From Iudex Gundyr to Nameless King, to the final boss of the base game, Soul of Cinder, Dark Souls 3 is filled with some of the best boss fights FromSoftware has ever created, going toe-to-toe against the likes of Sekiro's Isshin Ashina, Elden Ring's Malenia, Blade of Miquella, and Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon's ALLMIND.

4) The DLCs

The Ringed City is one of the best DLCs FromSoftware has ever created (Image via FromSoftware)

Another major reason why you'd want to play Dark Souls 3 in 2024 is the game's two major expansions: Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City. While Ashes of Ariandel is a bit shorter and feels a bit lacking compared to other FromSoftware DLCs, the new enemy types and the final boss fight against Sister Friede, more than make up for that.

However, The Ringed City is where Dark Souls 3 reaches its peak excellence. From level design to enemy variety to even the lore implications, The Ringed City is the gold standard of souls-like DLCs. Additionally, it's also home to bosses like Slave Knight Gael and Darkeater Midir, some of the best boss fights in the series.

5) Replayability

There's a nearly endless amount of build possibility in this game, especially when you factor in the DLCs (Image via FromSoftware)

Dark Souls 3, much like its predecessors, is highly replayable, thanks to the nearly endless amount of build possibilities, multiple endings, as well as optional character questlines and boss fights. The game also has New Game+, akin to other Dark Souls and FromSoftware games, which further adds to its replayability.

However, unlike Dark Souls or Bloodborne, the New Game+ cycle isn't forced upon you as soon as you beat the final boss and reach the ending. Instead, you are given the choice to start the next New Game+ cycle, either immediately, or at a later time, once you are done with everything in your very first playthrough.

The game gives the option to start New Game+ at your own leisure, which also gives you the time to go through Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City without having to worry about the difficulty bump in New Game+. This was one of the major issues that I had with the original Dark Souls, as well as Bloodborne, and their respective DLCs.