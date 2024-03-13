5 reasons to play Terraria in 2024

There is a lot of content in Terraria in 2024. The game continues to be popular this year, with a 24-hour Steam player count averaging around 25,000. This popularity can be attributed to the title's vast and engaging 2D world, deep exploration and crafting mechanics, and constant updates. Additionally, its ever-growing list of mods adds hundreds of hours of replayability.

So, whether you're a seasoned player returning to the title or someone who is looking for games like Minecraft, Terraria offers several reasons to dive into its world.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Terraria in 2024: 5 reasons you should play it next

1) A sandbox world full of possibilities

Return to Terraria in 2024 for its rich and immersive 2D world (Image via Re-Logic)

One reason to play Terraria in 2024 is its vast 2D sandbox world. In the game, you are thrown into a diverse world full of possibilities and discoveries.

Dense green forests, deserts, and mushroom biomes are some of the many biomes available for you to explore. Every biome features its own set of challenges, resources, and rewards. For example, the desert biome puts you under a relentless sun that challenges you to manage your resources and avoid dehydration.

You can choose to farm woods and collect materials to build a house in Terraria or explore deep for rare treasures. If you seek challenging gameplay, you could always opt for the hard mode.

In Terraria, the world is your playground, and the only limit is your imagination.

2) A game full of exploration and discovery

The game offers deep and rewarding exploration for players who enjoy searching every nook and corner (Image via Re-Logic)

The Terraria world is full of treasures to discover, and the game rewards you for exploring it. Hidden caves can be found on mountainsides, which offer treasure chests filled with valuable loot. Learn to defeat monsters and challenging bosses, such as Destroyer, The Twins, and Skeletron Prime, to obtain bigger rewards.

Exploring the world isn't all about danger and rewards. Players will also encounter many unique creatures that can be tamed as companions to fight against bosses. There are also friendly NPCs in Terraria that act as merchants or traders, making the game feel more alive and rewarding to explore.

Discovering new biomes, crafting materials, and piecing together the lore of this world provide another compelling reason to play Terraria in 2024.

3) Crafting and endless customization

Robust crafting and player customization allow for unique playstyles in every playthrough (Image via Re-Logic)

Terraria features a rich and deep crafting system that provides players with various ways to personalize their character and approach in the game. For example, you begin by gathering basic materials like wood and stone to construct your first tools and a basic shelter. As you progress, you'll obtain the powerful weapon Armorak, magical tools such as Last Prism, and even craft wings to soar through the sky.

Terraria offers hundreds of craftable items and countless ways to arrange them. The game caters to any playstyle, encouraging players to experiment and find what works best for them. So, if you enjoy trying out different builds in every playthrough, you should definitely play Terraria in 2024.

4) History of content and quality of life updates

Terraria in 2024 continues to see quality of life and content updates that keep the game feel fresh (Image via Re-Logic)

Terraria has been receiving constant content updates since its release over a decade ago. These updates have continued to expand the title's world and gameplay.

Updates ensure that the game remains fresh and exciting for new and returning players. Over the years, new bosses, such as Eater of Worlds, have been added, and difficulty modes like mediumcore and hardcore, new biomes, mobs, and resources have also been introduced.

The developers have also implemented numerous quality-of-life updates that improve the overall experience of players. These updates have streamlined crafting processes, improved inventory management, and added helpful features that make playing the game a smoother experience.

This track record of continual improvement is one of the biggest reasons to play Terraria in 2024.

5) Mods to add more hours to the fun

Terraria mods in 2024 breathe new life into the game for veterans by providing exciting new challenges (Image via Re-Logic)

Terraria's creative modding community adds another layer to the longevity and replayability of the game. These fan-made mods can completely transform the title by offering entirely new ways to experience its world.

Some mods have crafted new storylines that take players on epic quests. Others have introduced classes with unique abilities and even offer entirely new biomes and worlds to explore. So, even if you have played the game before, these creative mods provide enough fan content to play it again.

Mods can also add new furniture and building materials, allowing players to unleash their creativity and construct even more impressive structures.

With a vast library of mods available, Terraria in 2024 offers something for everyone through its modding community.

Terraria's core gameplay loop of exploration, crafting, and combat, combined with the near-limitless possibilities offered by mods, provides enough reasons to revisit it.