5 reasons why players should get Jai in Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the most popular names in the Esports community. Characters in Free Fire are one of the most significant parts of the game. Each character has special abilities that set them apart from the rest.

Jai was introduced a few seasons ago in Free Fire as part of a collaboration with the Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The character was mainly available during the "Be the Hero" event. Currently, Jai can be bought from the in-game store using diamonds. He has a great set of abilities that provides players an extra edge on the ground.

This article will discuss five reasons why every Free Fire player should pick Jai.

5 reasons why every player should have Jai in Free Fire

#1 Fast reloading ability

Jai has a passive ability called Raging Reload. This allows him to automatically reload a gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to guns that fall under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

This ability aids players who love to play aggressively.

#2 Shotgun usage

Image via ShashankYT/YouTube

Many players tend to use a shotgun for close-range combats. Shotgun magazines are emptied quickly as it does not carry many bullets in one round. Jai's ability can help players reload the SG ammo faster and give them an edge over the enemy.

#3 Advantage for MP40

Image via Bandookbaaz/ YouTube

The MP40 is a close-range beast in SMGs. However, a huge drawback of the weapon is its small magazine capacity and high fire-rate. The magazines are emptied in a blink of an eye. Jai's ability will help reload the gun faster after knocking down the opponent.

#4 Clash Squad mode

This character is beneficial for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire. Jai's Raging Reload ability will help aggressive players to continue the kill streak with an enhanced reloading speed of the gun, saving a few seconds.

#5 Passive ability skill combo

Image via ShashankYT/YouTube

Jai is a great character to make a combo kill with other characters in Free Fire. For example, DJ Alok, Hayato, and Kelly would form a fantastic team with Jai. DJ Alok's ability will heal the player, Kelly's ability will pace up the movement speed, and Hayato's ability will increase the vest durability. With Jai's skill, players can easily knock down opponents with precision.