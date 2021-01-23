Chrono vs Jai in Free Fire: Which character is better for Ranked and Clash Squad?

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world, having hit incredible heights in the gaming industry in the last few years.

Much of its popularity can be attributed to the unique in-game content and regular updates that developers add to the game.

This article compares two of the most popular characters in Free Fire - Chrono and Jai- to determine which of them is the best option for the Clash Squad mode and the Ranked mode in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Jai in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe with an active ability called Time Turner.

At his base level, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents from inside the force field, while his movement speed increases by 15%.

Allies within the force field also get a 10% increase in movement speed. The effects last four seconds and have a cooldown period of 50 seconds.

When Chrono is maximized to level 6, his movement speed increases by 30%, and his allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All these effects last for 15 seconds, with a cooldown period of 40 seconds.

Jai's ability - Raging Reload

Jai in Free Fire

As his character description states, Jai is a decorated SWAT commander who has a passive ability called Raging Reload.

His ability allows him to automatically reload a gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to guns that fall under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

At his maximum potential, the maximum magazine reloading capacity is 45%, allowing the player to engage in quick gunfights and intense battles.

Comparison

Chrono has an amazing ability to simultaneously defend and attack enemies while also getting an increase in movement speed.

Jai, on the other hand, can reload weapons faster, an ability that is very useful to an aggressive player on the battlefield.

In terms of versatility and ease of use, however, Chrono is the best option for the Clash Squad mode as well as the Ranked mode in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.