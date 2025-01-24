5 reasons to play Dark Souls 3 in 2025

Dark Souls 3 is developer FromSoftware's final installment into the Dark Souls franchise. The title was host to much anticipation after Dark Souls 1 and Bloodborne's director Hidetaka Miyazaki assumed the helm. However, with the game on its way to completing its ninth anniversary on April 11, 2025, players might be wondering if it's still enjoyable or not.

To answer that question, the game is still undoubtedly worth playing. This article suggests five reasons why you should play/revisit the third Dark Souls.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why Dark Souls 3 is still amazing in 2025

1) An amazing combat system

One of the best RPG combat systems (Image via FromSoftware || Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Dark Souls 3 improves upon its predecessor's fundamentals, which culminate into the series' most refined combat system. For example, the game does away with having a limited number of casts for its spells. Instead, casting magic is now tied to a separate bar that players must refill with ashen estus flasks amid the fight to continue the casting.

The game also streamlines the various intricacies of its system. The character can now move a little while consuming their estus. Animation blending is also much smoother, removing much of the jank from its predecessors. There is also much more freedom in where you can roll, compared to the four-way or eight-way directional rolling you were bound to in the previous games.

2) Diverse build options

A lot of builds to explore in the game (Image via FromSoftware || Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Dark Souls 3 also builds in the Souls formula by adding a ton of new weapons to its roster. Its wide arsenal of weapons allows players to choose the perfect weapon for their build that feels compatible with their playstyle. Whether it be daggers, straight swords, greatswords, curved swords, katanas, axes, hammers, spears, pikes, or halberds, players can acquire their perfect weapon of doom in this game.

The overhauled magic system adds new depths to the combat system, as entire builds can revolve around them. Players can opt for overpowered builds like the Sellsword Twinblades which make them a tornado of death or more goofy ones like the stink build which sees them use the Jester class's starting magic attack of spewing fecal matter from his mouth.

3) A variety of new locales

Each unique location brings with it new shortcuts, enemies, and bosses (Image via FromSoftware || Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Dark Souls 3 takes you on an adventure through various unique locales and regions. Each is filled with hostile enemies and bosses that can kill you easily, rendered beautifully with their updated in-house engine. Each locale has its unique visuals and gimmicks. The game also introduces some old regions from previous games but with updated visuals.

The Cemetary of Ash feels like a great starting point for your journey as the Ashen One with its drab visuals. Dark Souls 1's Firelink Shrine is recreated in the Ringed City DLC. Anor Londo from the first game also makes a return but is cold and dark due to the absent lord Gywndolin. The Painted World of Ariandel is a clear homage to 1's Painted World of Ariamis.

4) Some of the franchise's best boss fights

Bosses worth dying to (Image via FromSoftware || Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The Dark Souls series has been known for its difficult but amazing boss fights. These boss encounters break the mold of traditional combat games, where players must fulfill a particular strategy to damage bosses. Instead, they need to carefully weave between attacks and create an opportunity to strike.

Iudex Gundyr is a perfect skill check for players just starting the game. The abyss watchers are ready to strike forth into any flesh in front of them, whether yours or theirs, Sister Friede will test your mettle over three battles of attrition. The Nameless King earns its title as one of the hardest boss fights. Every strike on its body needs to be earned, every mistake in this fight will cost you heavily.

5) Mods add replayability to the game

A still from Dark Souls 3 Champion's Ashes Mod (Image via Nexus Mods/@SirHalvard)

If you've seen everything there is to experience Dark Souls 3, you can add some refreshing content to your vanilla game by installing various unique mods. These mods can provide a breath of fresh air while still maintaining the core essence of Dark Souls 3.

The Cinders mod is a complete overhaul of the game's campaign, that adds bosses, repositions bosses and enemies, and essentially provides a unique experience for someone who already knows Dark Souls 3 inside out. The Champions Ashes combat overhaul adds new movesets. Enemy randomizers add a sense of luck and anticipation to the campaign.

