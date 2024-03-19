5 reasons to try Neverwinter in 2024

Popular DnD MMORPG, Neverwinter, is over a decade old. This online RPG has adapted the immersive and unbelievably vast world of the tabletop into an interactive computer game that is still going strong today. However, there have been some criticisms leveled at the title for being pushy in terms of in-game purchases and micro-transactions,

That said, there are a lot of positives that make Neverwinter worth your time, even in 2024.

5 reasons to play Neverwinter in 2024

1) DnD-inspired action gameplay

In DnD, characters have a certain number of actions they can take during their turn, represented by Action Points. Neverwinter employs a similar concept, where players have a limited pool of Action Points that regenerate over time. This encourages the strategic use of abilities and spells during combat. Speaking of DnD-based titles, check out our list of five games inspired by Dungeons and Dragons.

This system is very similar to Baldur’s Gate 3, except for the turn-based part. The spell durations and the preparation time for certain actions are also inspired by actual tabletop rules. But being based on DnD 4th edition rule sets, some of the mechanics in the game may feel a little outdated.

2) Extensive Character Customization

The game provides extensive character customization options, including transmogrification, dye systems, and various races and classes to choose from. In DnD, the choices available in terms of character creation are simply unbelievable. From popular fantasy races such as Elves, Dwarves, and Orcs to more unconventional choices like Drow, Dragonborn, Tiefling, and Gith, Neverwinter has them all.

However, being a free-to-play game with very aggressive in-game micro-transactions, many of these races are locked behind a paywall. So, to play as some of the best races in the game, you may have to spend real cash.

3) A whole lot of loot

Like the customization options, the game also offers a vast selection of items and legendary weapons. All of these are directly adapted from the tabletop. Its arsenal includes Lostmauth's Horn of Blasting, Belial's Portal Stone, Lantern of Revelation, Heavy Howler, Tenser's Floating Disk, Swarm, and many more.

As you embark on your grand adventure, you will witness more rare and powerful weapons and gears. The end-game legendary weapons are deemed “busted” by many of the veteran players. However, getting them can be a very tedious process. It is a technique implemented by the game to incentivize micro transactions.

4) Community and Theorycrafting

Neverwinter boasts a good community and opportunities for theory crafting, allowing players to strategize and optimize their characters for better gameplay. With active subreddits, X communities, and content creators pushing regular videos, you will never feel lonely in-game.

Although the active player count has dwindled in recent years, the MMORPG still witnesses thousands of active player logins daily.

5) Regular Updates and New Modules

The game introduces fresh story arcs with the release of new modules, keeping the gameplay fresh and engaging for both new and returning players. Some of these expansions include Neverwinter: Uprising, Undermountain, The Heart of Fire feat, and Ravenloft. All these introduce new scenarios from Dungeons and Dragons, offering unique adventures to players.

In summation, if you love games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dragon’s Dogma and seek MMOs based on DnD, then nothing can beat Neverwinter. If you can look past the dated visuals and micro-transactions, you will find that the game still holds strong even after all these years.