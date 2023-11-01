5 video games based in the Dungeons and Dragons universe

Dungeons and Dragons is a well-beloved franchise in the gaming world, and fans and developers alike can't seem to get enough of its charm. Thanks to its rich lore, numerous titles have based their elements on the Dungeons and Dragons universe, aiming to capture the essence of the fantasy world and its iconic creatures.

While some titles draw inspiration from D&D, there are also official D&D video game projects that faithfully utilize the franchise's settings and rulesets. These titles vary in gameplay and style and can range from real-time action RPGs to slow-paced turn-based games.

Here are the five best D&D-based games we've seen in the franchise's history.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Neverwinter, Baldur's Gate, and other games based in the Dungeons and Dragons universe

1) Neverwinter

Neverwinter is a D&D-based MMORPG (Image via Cryptic Studios)

Originally launched in 2013, Neverwinter is an action combat MMORPG based on the Dungeons and Dragons franchise.

The game is known for its heavily combat-driven and story-focused gameplay, featuring cutscenes, full voice acting, and a rich lore tied to the D&D theme. It offers an engaging story-driven experience with many solo story-instanced expeditions, making it accessible even to players who may not be familiar with the D&D universe.

The title is named after one of the major cities on the Sword Coast. It allows players to explore this city and other iconic locations from the Forgotten Realms.

2) Baldur's Gate Series

Baldur's Gate series popularized the D&D-based games (Image via Larian Studios)

The Baldur's Gate series, consisting of three games, has played a significant role in popularizing and defining what an exceptional digital Dungeons & Dragons experience can be.

Baldur's Gate 3, in particular, is regarded as a landmark title in the CRPG genre, offering a vast and ambitious experience that combines tactical, old-school RPG combat with a well-written story, complex characters, and meaningful choices.

The game's high level of polish and cinematic presentation further enhance the immersive storytelling, making it a worthy successor to the previous titles in the series.

3) Planescape Torment

Planescape Torment is a Dungeons and Dragons-based CRPG (Image via BlackIsle Studios)

Planescape: Torment is a classic CRPG created by the same developers responsible for Icewind Dale and the first two Baldur's Gate games. It is revered for its exceptional role-playing elements, featuring well-crafted dialogue, captivating and diverse environments, superb spell effects, and a story filled with inventive characters.

This title is notable for its focus on traveling to the outer planes, including Avernus and Mechanus, where players can encounter fascinating creatures such as modrons and archdevils.

4) Icewind Dale

Icewind Dale is a Dungeons and Dragons-based CRPG (Image via Black Isle Studios)

Icewind Dale is a classic CRPG that transports players to the frigid northern region of Faerun. The game offers an experience reminiscent of the Baldur's Gate titles but places a stronger emphasis on battling monsters and exploring intricate dungeons.

Icewind Dale's unique setting introduces players to lesser-known Dungeons and Dragons monsters such as mariliths, orogs, and Yuan-ti. While players may not encounter many popular Forgotten Realms characters, the game allows them to craft their own narrative within a familiar D&D backdrop.

5) Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms gameplay (Image via Codename Entertainment)

Idle Champions is a free-to-play strategy game based on D&D where players must assemble a party of Champions and use Formation Strategy. It features notable characters, including Minsc and Boo, Drizzt Do'Urden, and Arkhan the Cruel.

Its gameplay takes players to iconic Dungeons and Dragons locations such as Icewind Dale and the Sword Coast. While the game does not revolve around a central story or canon, it does well in integrating popular and well-known characters from Faerun and other D&D settings into an enjoyable gameplay loop.