5 best MMORPGs with turn-based gameplay mechanics

Not everyone enjoys the thrilling experience that real-time combat provides. There are players who prefer taking time to strategize and contemplate their moves before taking any action. This kind of gameplay is effectively captured in a turn-based combat system, where players and their units act in turns. This marked the rise of some of the most popular titles in the gaming scene.

While turn-based games are highly popular, it is not a common mechanic you see in MMORPGs, as they mostly attract players with their exhilarating real-time combat playstyle. However, there are some titles that dared to deviate from this trend.

Listed below are the best MMORPGs that employ turn-based gameplay.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Atlantica Online and other MMORPGs with turn-based gameplay mechanics

1) Stash

Stash is a 3D fantasy MMORPG where you engage in turn-based combat while looting dungeons for treasure. In this game, you can choose to be an Elementalist, Healer, Hunter, or Warrior. You acquire a different set of skills and initial HP depending on your class.

Stash will see you battle your opponents on a grid. Much like other MMORPGs, the game features different crafting skills and a huge world you can explore. The storylines are impressive, as your choices directly impact not only your character's fate but also the game's entire world.

2) Atlantica Online

Atlantica Online is one of the first games to incorporate turn-based combat in the world of MMORPGs. It features the genre's usual key elements, such as questing, crafting, and exploring the open world. In this title, you can choose among different melee, ranged, and magic classes to battle your enemies in a 3x3 grid.

Atlantica Online is a fairly old game, so visuals and graphics lag behind modern titles. However, its challenging dungeons and gameplay make up for this.

Atlantica Online has some of the toughest leveling systems. Maxing out your gears and equipment can be a pretty daunting yet enjoyable task.

3) Dofus

Released in 2004, Dofus is a tactical MMORPG that has a unique and cute visual design. It boasts an extensive class selection with 18 different classes and 36 professions. Compared to other turn-based games, this title offers highly customizable and versatile character customization.

In Dofus, players take turns performing actions and attacks within a period of time. When you engage in combat with a monster, you are moved to a copy map where the action takes place. In this realm, you are allowed to use spells and other abilities, which all consume movement points and action points.

4) Broken Ranks

Introduced in 2022, Broken Ranks is a dark fantasy-based game. It is set in a world wrecked by torn and corruption, so the environment somewhat resembles Baldur's Gate and Icewind Dale. You can choose to play as a barbarian, archer, sheed, druid, voodoo shaman, fire mage, or knight.

In this title, you have 10 seconds to strategize your turn. You can pre-set your combat moves in two free and two paid slots to help with planning prior to your battle. Anytime an attack can be altered, it will take effect during the following round of turns.

Aside from its unique combat mechanics, Broken Ranks' visuals are easily one of the best among turn-based MMORPG titles. This feature alone can hook you into playing for hours.

5) Wakfu

Wakfu is a turn-based MMORPG produced by Square Enix in 2012. In the game, you will take on the mission of defeating a powerful Ogre named Ogrest. However, fulfilling this mission sets you on a long and exciting adventure as you choose from 16 different classes. Each class has 25 unique abilities, which are your primary means of defeating your enemies.

The combat system features a tiled battlefield where players take turns in attacking. The game also features a political system where you can join one of the four nations available. Elections are held every two weeks.

