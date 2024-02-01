5 sensational moments from Adin Ross and Chris Brown's Kick livestream

Adin Ross and Chris Brown's collaborative livestream on Kick has sent shockwaves through the streaming community. Their livestream involved the two doing several activities together, which was viewed by an average viewership of nearly 66,000.

Among the many events that transpired, the streamer, who has more than 600,000 followers on Kick, involved Chris Brown in teaching him how to hit riffs while singing and Adin asking the R&B artist if he'd ever been arrested.

This article explores five sensational moments from the livestream which left viewers enthralled.

Five prominent moments from Adin Ross and Chris Brown's collaborative livestream

1) Chris Brown teaching Adin Ross how to sing

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross took the opportunity of the collab to learn from Chris how to sing. He asked the singer:

"Wait I have a question. Could you sing on the fly?" (Chris says he can since he is a singer) I know, alright, so, sing. Hit a high note."

Chris then asked Adin the reason behind him asking the former for a singing performance, to which Adin replied:

"I'm just curious, can you do it?"

After Chris obliged and hit a high riff, Adin responded with awe. However, Chris stated that even Adin could hit riffs if he tried. After some hesitation, Adin sang along with Chris for a bit until he hit a bad note. Chris took note and hilariously stated:

"Ugh, sh**."

2) Adin asks Chris Brown if he's ever been to jail

Expand Tweet

The two explored their respective pasts on the livestream by answering a set of questions to each other. Chris asked Adin Ross if he'd ever been on the receiving end of a Taser:

"You ever been tased?"

To which Adin replies:

"Never, have you? (Chris laughingly replies no)."

Adin then asks the singer-rapper the bombshell question:

"Have you ever went to jail? (Chris replies that he has) For what? (Chris laughingly replies 'A lot')"

3) Chris Brown teaches Adin Ross his signature dance move

Expand Tweet

Chris Brown also tried to teach Adin his popular dance move, involving him lying on the ground. With Take You Down playing in the background, the singer demonstrated his dance skill set to the streamer. Although initially hesitant, the streamer agreed to mime Chris upon the condition that he demonstrate the move yet again.

When Chris did so, Adin followed suit and ended up making a motion that looked more like a push-up, prompting Chris to notice and state:

"You just did a push-up."

4) Meeting a random fan on Monkey

Expand Tweet

Adin and Chris also decided to use the stranger-chatting app called Monkey. The premise of the app is an Omegle-like experience with a self-described TikTok-like vibe. It allows the users to meet with strangers from all over the world.

The pair came across two women sitting together. First, Adin confirmed the woman's age, who stated that she was 18 years old. The fan could not initially believe her eyes, and things eventually took a peculiar turn as she stated:

"Is that Adin Ross for real? Is that Chris Brown for real? Are you f**king kidding me? This isn't a prerecording? (Both reply no) Oh my f**king god! Are you f**king kidding me? Are you kidding you? For real? Are you for real? No no, no no, hey hey, Chris Brown, I love you so much I would literally s**k and f**k every single day. I want that you understand. Everyday, non-stop, constantly, all the time."

5) Playing basketball together

Expand Tweet

Besides singing and dancing, Chris also showed off his skills on the basketball court with Adin. As the two came around to play basketball together on stream, Chris swerved the ball around Adin and, before the latter could catch up, got the ball into the hoop. The fast pace of the singer left the streamer astonished, who then went on to say:

"Where did the ball go? Did you- Did you carry?"

Replying in the negative, Christ stated that he had tricked the streamer by putting the ball around him. Still dumbfounded, Adin continued:

Bro, where did the ball just go?"

Adin Ross' fortune from Kick and total net worth have grown exponentially over his career, with the streamer reportedly earning anywhere from $15 million to $40 million within 2023 itself.