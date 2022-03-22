One of the most prevalent things that have been caught more than anything else on streams has been robberies; whether it was someone breaking into a streamer's home or a streamer getting robbed while they are in public, it's something that happens quite often.

This article will discuss 5 cases of streamers getting robbed while their audience was watching.

5 streamers who were robbed while live streaming

5) Adam 22

This is certainly one of the most sudden and intense entries on the list, as the robber immediately pointed a gun at the streamer's head and began yelling for him to hand over all of his money.

In response, the streamer started laughing, whether it was out of nervousness or something else wasn't clear, but the armed man took this as an insult and became more aggressive.

Unfortunately for the robber, Adam22 defended himself and knocked the assailant out cold, later wondering why the man never attempted to shoot the gun and complaining that he had to stop streaming and call the police.

4) Sajedene

This is one of the oldest entries on the list, as this happened early in Twitch's history. The female streamer was relaxing and talking with her chat when she heard a commotion outside her room, quickly leaving the camera's view to see what was happening.

After a brief period of nothing happening, a man dressed in all black enters the streaming room and starts looting. She walked away from the situation unharmed, but it was certainly scary for her viewers to watch as a man with a gun was roaming her house looking for valuables.

3) Unknown 2K Streamer

This is another case of a sudden series of events escalating quickly, where this streamer was casually playing the basketball game NBA 2K when he heard a strange banging noise from behind him.

After he turned to look at his doorway, two men with guns entered the room and pointed their guns at the streamer, who was now on the floor to show he wouldn't fight back.

After scouring the house, the criminals took off with whatever they could find, leaving the streamer and his family in shock and fear. While the streamer's girlfriend and daughter were untouched, the streamer received a few punches as the men interrogated him about where they could find his valuables.

2) MSBANDIIT

This South African streamer was playing the famous game Call of Duty Warzone on stream when a man approached her from behind and took off her headphones, motioning her to get on the ground while pointing a gun at her and her partner.

After searching the room, they left the house, leaving the couple to collect themselves. One of the assailant's faces could be seen on the stream, so hopefully, the streamer was able to use the video evidence to help police catch the robbers.

1) Mr_13ig

Perhaps one of the most famous cases of robbery caught on stream, this instance had a lot going on. The first thing that happened was the streamer Mr_13ig being falsely arrested by a police officer over a noise complaint and being pulled away from his stream as he was being detained.

After a few minutes of nothing happening, one of the streamer's neighbors opened the door to his apartment and started looting. Luckily, the stream ran for the entirety of the crime, meaning that the police that had falsely arrested the streamer would now be able to arrest a real criminal.

While some of the entries on this list aren't as exciting or breathtaking as others, it certainly doesn't mean that these situations weren't just as dangerous as the others.

