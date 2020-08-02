5 Streamers who thought their camera was off

In the past, we have talked about quite a few streamers who have ended up embarrassing themselves in front of thousands of viewers. There were some who have been caught cheating, while others got banned on Livestream. Further, some have even used ambiguous terms during their streams.

In this article, we look at five streamers who thought their camera was off!

Søren Bjerg

Soren 'Bjergsen' Bjerg is a professional League of Legends player for Esports organization TSM. His Twitch account has around 1.5 million followers, while he has a further 251k subscribers on YouTube. In this incident, the streamer himself did not forget that he was streaming, but well, his mom did.

Credit: forbes.com

Bjergsen's mom enters the room wearing only a bikini, and he hurriedly sends her away. You can watch the incident in the video below.

NovaPatra

Nova Patra is a Canadian streamer who had around 148k followers on Twitch. The incident that we are about to mention resulted in her ban from Twitch, after which she posted the following tweet.

What stream? My twitch account got banned. Damn this means that leaked vid of me fapping must be real. #kappa https://t.co/ugLqTrvWhc — N O V ▲ (@NovaPatra) August 13, 2016

If you can't guess already, we should probably not tell you anything more. You can watch the incident in the video at the end of the article.

Tfue

Tfue was considered to be the best Fortnite player in the world for quite some time. He is not the most vocal of streamers, but is a highly skilled gamer. In 2019, he forgot to turn off his stream. In the video that you can see below, Tfue mumbles something about being hungry, and then walks off the camera without turning it off.

Credit: looper.com

Around five minutes later, he returns shirtless, and switches the stream off. You can watch the incident in the video below.

OMGchad

OMGchad, whose real name is Chad Johnson, is primarily a Minecraft streamer with around 50k followers on his Twitch account and a further 117k subscribers on YouTube. In the video that you can see below, his cat ended up accidentally switching on his live stream while he was sleeping.

He ended up streaming himself for around ten minutes, after which a friend of his called him. He can even be seen getting up and switching off the stream towards the end. You can watch the incident in the video below.

Pokimane

Pokimane is one of the most popular female streamers around. In the past, she has been involved in quite a few controversies and has lost her calm on stream multiple times. In 2019, she forgot to turn off her stream, and viewers could see a room full of her friends just hanging out.

Soon, however, she bent down in front of the computer to pick up her cat, and noticed that the stream had been live for quite some time.

To watch some of the above-mentioned incidents, including the one related to Nova Patra, you can look at the video posted below.