5 streamers who were trolled mercilessly on livestream

In the past, we've seen quite a few streamers making a fool out of themselves. Some streamers have embarrassing moment in their pasts, while others simply took things too far in certain situations.

We've also seen incidents where streamers simply forgot to turn off their camera and ended up doing some pretty awkward things.

Regardless, there have also been times when streamers have been trolled mercilessly by their viewers for no reason, or just for fun.

In this article, we're taking a look at five such incidents where fans decided to have a little fun with their favorite streamers.

5 Streamers trolled by fans on live stream

Sodapoppin

Chance Morris, also known as Sodapoppin, is one of the most interesting streamers around. He is a former Overwatch player who used to stream blackjack on various casino websites. He's known for his hilarious and witty personality, and is currently a part of the NRG Esports Organization following its purchase of the Canadian esports organization Northern Gaming, which Morris co-owned.

In this incident, we see a fan play a rather weird anime "dance" video, which Sodapoppin thinks is quite strange. However, just as the fan appears to be done with his trolling, a loud alarm sound starts playing. As you would expect, Sodapoppin is taken aback and screams in surprise. You can watch the incident in the video posted at the end of the next segment.

Abusivepillow/NoSleepTV

This incident is incredibly funny, not because of the situation itself, but because of the streamer’s reaction. In the video, that you can see in the video posted at the end of the next section, a fan sends what sounds like a cheerful Christmas song.

However, before listens to the lyrics, he gets up to set up a Christmas tree to improve the "mood". The song has explicit lyrics, and it plays on until he returns and puts his headphones on.

Viewers can see his stunned face towards the end of the incident, as he realizes exactly what had happened. You can watch some other streamers getting trolled in the video below, as well.

The Yogscast

The Yogcast is a group of YouTube Content Creators that post gaming related videos. The group is known for their hilarious antics and has around 7.2 million subscribers on their channel.

In one of the streams, a fan forced, or rather tricked, one of the streamers to mutter a rather explicit word. He used a rather smart pun involving the word "knees", and it took the streamer quite some time to understand and appreciate what had just happened. You can watch the incident in the video posted at the end of the previous segment.

DankQuan

DankQuan is a notable World of Warcraft streamer with around 60k followers on Twitch. He also streams other games like Valorant and League of Legends. During this incident, we see the streamer shopping in a supermarket when he receives a donation from a fan with a very peculiar name.

The name was “This is a robbery”, and the troll was hilarious because the fan chose the exact moment when the streamer was in front of the billing counter. DankQuan thanked the fan by naming him unconsciously, and then received a rather alarmed look from the shop attendant. You can see the incident in the video posted below.

xQc

xQc is a former Overwatch player who also streams other games, like Fortnite and CS:GO. He has around 3.3 million followers on Twitch, along with around 926k subscribers on YouTube. During this incident, we see a fan send him a "challenge" video where a man goes around a gym completing various obstacles.

xQc looks interested, and even mutters that he can probably do each of the things in the video. However, towards the end the screen shifts to a green costumed man proclaiming “I am gay”.

You can watch the incident in the video posted below, along with some other incidents where Twitch streamers got trolled.