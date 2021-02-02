The rise of COD Mobile has continued in 2021. The fresh additions to the game have kept players engaged. Activision continues to expand the Call Of Duty franchise.

With the growth in COD Mobile, some content creators have also had opportunities to showcase their talent in the past few years.

5 most subscribed COD Mobile YouTubers in 2021

#1 - iFerg

iFerg is one of the most popular content creators of COD Mobile. He has over 1.75 million subscribers and 269 million views on his YouTube channel. The Irish YouTuber has three other channels, iFerg - Live, iFerg - Plays, and iFerg - Clips.

He is known for his exceptional gameplay with heavy weapons and entertaining videos.

#2 - Yanrique

Yanrique is a Jamaican YouTuber who has over 1.13 million subscribers and 182 million videos on his channel. He plays games like COD and PUBG Mobile. Yanrique focuses on the battle royale game mode but also has quite a few videos on the multiplayer game mode.

#3 - AnonymousYT

AnonymousYT is a popular gaming content creator. He has over 734k subscribers and 217 million views on his YouTube channel. AnonymousYT creates many types of videos on COD Mobile, including tips, tricks, and leaks in the game.

#4 - Bobby Plays

Bobby Plays is an American YouTuber with over 636k subscribers and 101 million views on his channel. He mainly creates content on COD Mobile, focusing on the interesting aspects and key areas of the game. He also makes videos on new updates and how they change the game.

#5 - HawksNest

HawksNest is another American YouTuber who has over 508k subscribers and 73 million views on his channel. He has many guides that help players improve at the game. HawksNest also has a series on “Road to Legendary” and “COD Mobile MythBusters.”