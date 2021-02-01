COD Mobile offers many classes of weapons. From sniper rifles to shotguns, the game has guns for every type of player. Amongst the varied classes of weapons, assault rifles are one of the most commonly used guns.

Assault rifles usually feature decent stats, including damage, fire rate, and accuracy. Players mostly use these guns for close to mid-range combats.

5 best Assault Rifles in COD Mobile Season 1 (2021)

#1 - DR-H

Image via Activision Blog

Damage: 47; Fire Rate: 57; Accuracy: 63; Mobility: 63; Range: 54; Controls: 57

The DR-H is the king of assault rifles. It offers amazing damage numbers with unquestionable accuracy. The gun is easy to control and has great mobility during combat. DR-H offers average fire rate and range.

#2 - ASM10

Image via COD Mobile

Damage: 49, Fire Rate: 55, Accuracy: 72, Mobility: 57, Range: 52, Controls: 52

The ASM-10 is a beast with a 49 rating in the damage department. This gun is the best when it is in the right hands. It's also very accuracate, with above-average points in mobility. The ASM-10 would be first on this list if it weren’t for its poor control and use of recoil.

#3 - Man-O-War

Image via Call of duty website

Damage: 49, Fire Rate: 50, Accuracy: 69, Mobility: 59, Range: 56, Controls: 53

Similar to the ASM-10, Man-O-War is a powerful assault rifle with high damage. The weapon also offers great accuracy with decent mobility and range. However, it lacks in fire rate and control, making it a challenging weapon for some players.

#4 - Peacekeeper MK2

Image via Call of duty website

Damage: 41, Fire Rate: 65, Accuracy: 58, Mobility: 69, Range: 54, Controls: 54

Launched in Season 13 of COD Mobile, the Peacekeeper MK2 is one of the most balanced assault rifles in the game. It has average damage but is an easy-to-use weapon and also offers high mobility and fire rate. MK2 is great for close to medium range battles.

#5 - AK-47

Image via zilliongamer

Damage: 48, Fire Rate: 55, Accuracy: 67, Mobility: 68, Range: 58, Controls: 44

The AK-47 is a popular assault rifle in COD Mobile. It offers insane damage numbers and accuracy. The gun also has a good mobility and range. However, it comes last on this list because of its atrocious recoil pattern. The AK-47 is unreliable if the player cannot control the weapon.

