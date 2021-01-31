COD Mobile has a lot of weapons in the game. They are of many types with different functions. Guns are constantly compared to each other in the COD Mobile community, which leads to rankings for each type.

The Season 1 New Order update of COD Mobile has thrown in a few new weapons, which has slightly changed the weapon rankings.

Also Read: 5 best Android games like COD Mobile in 2021

5 best guns in COD Mobile Season 1

#1 - DR-H

Image via Activision Blog

Damage: 47; Fire Rate: 57; Accuracy: 63; Mobility: 63; Range: 54; Controls: 57

The DR-H is a veteran in the best guns list for COD Mobile. It offers substantial damage and accuracy. It offers a well-balanced package to most players because of above-average ratings in categories like fire rate, mobility and control.

Advertisement

#2 - Man-O-War

Image via sportskeeda

Damage: 49, Fire Rate: 50, Accuracy: 69, Mobility: 59, Range: 56, Controls: 53

The Man-O-War is a formidable assault rifle in COD Mobile. It has one of the highest damage numbers in the game and excels in the accuracy department. The gun seems overpowered but lacks in areas like control and fire-rate. Its range and mobility are decent.

#3 - Peacekeeper MK2

Image via COD Mobile

Damage: 41, Fire Rate: 65, Accuracy: 58, Mobility: 69, Range: 54, Controls: 54

Introduced in Season 13 of COD Mobile, the Peacekeeper MK2 is a fantastic weapon. At first glance, it lacks damage but makes up for it by scoring great ratings in other categories. The fire rate and mobility of MK2 are amazing, with decent numbers in accuracy and control. MK2 is great for close to mid-range engagements.

#4 - FR.556

Image via Call of duty website

Damage: 41, Fire Rate: 65, Accuracy: 58, Mobility: 69, Range: 54, Controls: 54

Advertisement

The FR.556 is the latest addition to the game. It is very similar to MK2. It has average damage but great fire rate. The weapon is easy to handle and has great mobility, making it ideal for close to medium range encounters.

#5 - ASM10

Image via COD Mobile

Damage: 49, Fire Rate: 55, Accuracy: 72, Mobility: 57, Range: 52, Controls: 52

The ASM10 is an assault rifle with amazing traits. Offering damage of 49 and impeccable accuracy of 72, there are few guns which can beat this beast. The ASM10 also has a decent fire rate and mobility. However, the controls are average at best.

Also Read: 5 best PUBG Mobile streamers in 2021