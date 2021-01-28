Activision has launched COD Mobile Season 1 in 2021 as a soft refresh for this popular title. The new update brings in exciting new features to the game, like, a new original Multiplayer map called Reclaim which is not yet available on consoles, new extended Multiplayer game modes, unlockable weapons, and a new Battle Royale game mode.

There are two new guns added to the arsenal the SKS Marksman rifle and the FR .556 rifle. COD Mobile has also thrown in many new prizes and a Battle Pass to keep the players engaged.

There are two new Multiplayer game modes 3v3 Gunfight and 20-Player Attack of the Undead. Let's take a closer look at the 3v3 Gunfight mode in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1.

Also Read: 5 best PUBG Mobile streamers in 2021

New 3v3 Gunfight game mode in COD Mobile Season 1: All you need to know

Image via Crushthepixel

COD Mobile has great multiplayer game modes, but the newly introduced 3v3 Gunfight takes things to a whole new level. According to Activision, 2v2 battles are fierce, but the addition of a third player will mix things up.

How to Start a 3v3 Gunfight Game

The 3v3 Gunfight game mode is in the Multiplayer section of COD Mobile.

Click on “Multiplayer” option on the Main Menu screen.

Go to the “Featured” section under Multiplayer options.

Select the 3v3 Gunfight game mode which is the second option.

Click on the “Match” button.

Advertisement

The 3v3 Gunfight game mode comprises of six rounds. In each round, players need to kill enemy team players, the team to win six rounds first wins the game. Weapons are randomly assigned to each player but are cycled every two rounds. The maps include Reclaim, Cage, Gulag, Shipment, Pine and King.

The new game modes are exciting to play and the addition of a third player has changed the dynamic of the game.The 3v3 Gunfight game mode is only a part of the additions Activision has made, but adds great value to the new update for Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1.

Also Read: 5 best Android games like COD Mobile in 2021