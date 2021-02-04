5 most subscribed PUBG Mobile YouTubers in 2021

The introduction of PUBG Mobile revolutionized the way mobile gamers looked at gaming titles on their portable devices.

The advent of the battle royale genre had a significant impact and became an attractive prospect for both gamers and content creators worldwide. With the mammoth rise of PUBG Mobile’s player base, its content consumption also saw healthy development.

Although there are plenty of YouTubers and content creators for PUBG Mobile, a few stand out with huge fan followings.

Note: This list is not in any particular order, just a mention of the five most subscribed PUBG Mobile YouTubers globally.

Five PUBG Mobile YouTubers with the most subscribers this year

#1 - Dynamo Gaming

Image via Dynamo Gaming, YouTube

Dynamo Gaming, aka Aadii Sawant, is an Indian YouTuber who live streams PUBG Mobile. He has over 9.06 million subscribers and 813 million views on his channel.

Dynamo Gaming also plays multiple other games on his channel, but his content really took off with the start of his PUBG Mobile streams.

Advertisement

#2 - Atro

Image via Atro, Facebook

Atro, or Amin, is a Dutch content creator with over 9.82 million subscribers and 1.5 billion views on his YouTube channel. Known for his exceptional sniping skills, Atro has an aggressive style of gameplay.

He usually ends up rushing opponents instead of taking long-range fights. Most of Atro’s content is in Arabic and enjoyable to watch.

#3 - Levinho

Image via Levinho YouTube

Brahim, aka Levinho, is a Swedish content creator with over 9.38 million subscribers and 1.4 billion views on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

He makes content on classic matches and posts mini clips of exciting events during a game. Levinho is highly skilled at PUBG Mobile, and his content is very entertaining to watch.

#4 - Panda

Image via Panda, Facebook

Tobias Nasm, more popularly known as Panda, is a Swedish YouTuber with over 8.22 million subscribers and close to a billion views on his channel. Gameplay-wise, Panda excels at sniping, and accuracy with other weapons.

He has a mix of content on his channel ranging from short snippets of his gameplay to unusual challenges, like playing with no thumb and getting on top of the Erangel bridge in nine seconds.

#5 - Tacaz

Image via Tacaz, Facebook

Tacaz (Nguyen Trong Tuong) is a Vietnamese content creator. He has over 6.2 million subscribers and 897 million views on his YouTube channel.

If players are interested in learning how to deal with solo vs squad matches, this is the channel to watch out for. These videos are entertaining and provide knowledge on how to win against squads with individual gameplay.