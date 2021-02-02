PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power Update for Season 17 (Global version): APK download link and guide for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the most influential mobile games in the last few years. The game played a key role in the rise of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. Much of its success can be credited to the frequent updates that aim to keep the game fresh by introducing new features.

The 1.2 Runic Power update of PUBG Mobile was released recently. Season 17 also made its way to the game on 19th January, bringing various new features to the game.

This article provides players with a step-by-step guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update via the APK file of the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power Update for Season 17 (Global version) via APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download the latest PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: They should then tap on the ‘APK Download’ option. The download for the APK file will soon begin.

The size of the APK file is about 613 MB, so players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their devices before downloading the file.

Step 3: Next, players must enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option if it has not been done already.

(They can skip this step if the setting is already enabled)

Step 4: They should locate and install the APK file on their device.

Step 5: After the file is installed, players should open PUBG Mobile and choose between the two resource packs - Low-spec or HD Resource Pack.

After the completion of the in-game patches, players will be able to enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile on their devices.

If players face a parsing error, they can consider re-downloading the file and following the steps above again.

