The Pokemon anime has some interesting characters, and a lot of the time, some of them are real jerks.

Protagonists and antagonists alike all have their moments in the Pokemon anime series. None of them are immune to being a jerk to other characters they come across.

Whether a good guy is having a rare moment of unhingedness or a bad guy is acting as they normally do, acts considered to be a bit jerkish have been seen all throughout the Pokemon anime.

5 times characters were jerks in the Pokemon anime

#5 - Ash and Misty: The Bike

This is a two for one deal of jerks in Pokemon. Ash stole Misty's bike in order to save his Pikachu. That is pretty noble, but also kind of a jerky thing to do. Then, Misty chased him down with her destroyed bike. She completely went off on him in the middle of a Pokemon Center. Both of them acted like total jerks here. Thankfully, they become great friends shortly after.

#4 - Nearly Every Team Rocket Appearance

Team Rocket, at times, showed that they were human and had kind hearts. Every other time, though, they were complete jerks. They were always trying to steal Pokemon by putting together some crazy plan. Team Rocket are villains though, and that is what they are supposed to do. That is why it isn't as jerkish as some other moments.

#3 - Damian Leaving Charmander

The entire story arc of Damian and Charmander was incredibly sad. He thought Charmander was too weak of a Pokemon to keep around. It began to rain and Charmander could have died without the help of Ash and his friends. Charmander then proved it was a powerful Pokemon and only then did Damian want anything to do with it. It's a good thing Charmander and Pikachu sent him running with a Flamethrower and Thunder Shock combination.

#2 - Paul and Chimchar

Just like Damian with Charmander, Paul abandoned Chimchar because he felt it was too weak. Even after Chimchar was taken in by Ash, Paul seemed to feel Chimchar was worthless. Until the very end of Paul's appearance in the Pokemon anime, he was a jerk. The introduction to his personality was one of the biggest jerk moments of all.

#1 - Gary Oak Existence

Gary Oak eventually comes around and respects Ash, along with his companions, Pokemon, and the world around him. Until then, however, Gary Oak was a jerk every single time he appeared. He constantly belittled Ash, gloated to others, and was simply an arrogant butthead. "Smell ya later" after "Smell ya later" almost pushed Ash to the brink countless times.