5 Tips for beginners who are struggling to win in PUBG Mobile

Tips to improve your PUBG Mobile experience

PUBG Mobile has become a premier Esports title and without any question, one of the most played mobile games right now. The game has already crossed 600 Million downloads and doesn't look like it will stop anytime soon.

New players are jumping onto the PUBG Mobile bandwagon daily, and often, this creates a discrepancy between the gameplay of beginners and veterans. It's important to know the Do's and Dont's of any game before you start playing it and here are five tips for gamers who are just starting with PUBG Mobile.

Pick a suitable grip

4-finger claw grip

There are different ways in which you can hold your phone while playing PUBG Mobile. The thumb grip is very common in mobile gaming, and it’s the easiest style to get into. Contrary to thumb grip, both three-finger claw and four-finger claw are complicated to learn but once mastered can be very rewarding.

Each style has its pros and cons, and ultimately it boils down to comfort factor and what suits you best. However, it’s important to stick with one style as constantly switching between different methods might damper your overall performance.

Lockdown your favourite loadout

Finalize a loadout

Beginners usually struggle with selecting the proper loadout in PUBG Mobile matches. It's recommended to go into practice sessions and try every weapon available which will give you an idea about different recoil patterns, bullet drops, and ammo management. After you get familiar with different weapons select a loadout that can suffice your playstyle and practice with it until you master the loadout properly.

Utilizing different fire modes

Scar-L

Most of the Assault Riffles and SMG have Single fire and Automatic(Burst in some cases) modes. These modes differ completely from each other and fulfill different requirements. Knowing when to use either of the modes will greatly improve your overall gameplay and will also increase the success rate of you landing a kill.

Get used to different maps

Erangel map

This is more directed towards players who are interested in the competitive aspect of the game. There are currently four maps in PUBG Mobile, and each of them brings a unique flavour to the table. Learning different maps and all the hotspots in it will often get you optimal loot that will significantly improve your chances of winning the game. It will also give you an idea about different escape routes and attack routes in a specific location.

Never shy away from fights

Develop a "Never back down" attitude

One of the most common mistakes new players make is running away from fights. This gives your opponent a chance to overpower you, and in most cases that result in your elimination from the game.

Playing aggressively is both tactically and mentally the better way to approach any game. This being said, running like a headless chicken is not a good idea either. Playing smart with an aggressive mentality will yield more success than playing a passive game and just relying on camping.