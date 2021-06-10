5 tips to improve aim and control recoil in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite, the younger sibling of PUBG, has earned a lot of notoriety globally since its debut. The game has a large player base and is appreciated by all mobile gamers. The main reason developers built this game was for players who wished to have the PUBG experience on their low specifications smartphones.

Since PUBG Mobile Lite is a shooting game, most gameplay aspects depend on players' control and aim. Recoil Control plays an important role in landing headshots during a fight or simply spraying enemies in close quarters.

This article will guide players on how to improve aim and control recoil in PUBG Mobile Lite.

How to improve aim and control recoil in PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Use of gyroscope

Gyroscope settings are important in PUBG Mobile Lite

Players can utilize the in-built gyroscope sensor on their smartphones to manage the recoil of guns and movements of their in-game characters in PUBG Mobile Lite. By enabling the gyroscope, a player's reaction time and aiming skills are further enhanced.

Players need to keep in mind that it takes some time to master the gyroscope sensitivity settings. But after a few attempts to get acclimatized, players will see improvements in their recoil control and aim.

2) Using Attachments

Attachments are beneficial (Image via UnKnoWnCheaTs)

In PUBG Mobile Lite, the use of the right weapon attachments can go a long way in reducing recoil and improving the player's aim. Different weapons need different attachments, and while there some weapons for which players need to learn the spray pattern and practice it.

There are some weapons whose recoil can be reduced by just equipping the right attachment. For example, the most commonly used gun in PUBG Mobile Lite is the M416 assault rifle. The gun offers great stability and an exceptional rate of fire. Players can use a half grip or an angled foregrip on this weapon for the highest-grade recoil control during matches.

3) Sensitivity Settings

Sensitivity settings help players improve accuracy

Sensitivity settings play a crucial role when it comes to aiming and controlling recoil in PUBG Mobile Lite. To achieve better recoil control, players need to find their perfect sensitivity settings according to their playstyle. These settings need to be understood and set as per the player's choice.

Below are the best sensitivity settings for both gyro and non-gyro sensitivity settings:

Camera Sensitivity Settings

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 120-180%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 90-150%

Red Dot, Holographic: 45-70%

2x Scope: 70%

3x Scope: 80-100%

4x Scope: 50-90%

6x Scope: 10%

8x Scope: 5%

ADS Sensitivity Settings

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope: 25-30%

6x Scope: 20-23%

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings

TPP No scope: 250-300%

FPP No scope: 250-300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200-300%

2x Scope: 250-300%

3x Scope: 180-240%

4x Scope: 170-210%

6x Scope: 40-100%

8x Scope: 40-80%

4) Using single fire or burst mode

Burst and single fire reduces recoil(Image via Gurugamer.com)

When players fire an automatic weapon, the auto mode enhances the rifle's recoil, which the players need to counter when firing the subsequent shot. Players can fix this by switching their weapons to either single or burst mode, which can significantly reduce the rifle's recoil.

5) Crouching or going Prone

Crouching can help players aim better (Image via Techno Brotherzz)

Crouching or going Prone while shooting and aiming in PUBG Mobile Lite helps when players need to shoot a distant target as it reduces bullet spread by keeping the recoil at a minimum. The bullets fired are concentrated in one region. Thus, players can land more shots.

