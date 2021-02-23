PUBG Mobile Season 17 is currently on a roll, and players are on their way to ranking-up faster just before the season ends.

Players who finished Bronze or Silver in Season 16 carried over their current ranks by Season 17. But, those who finished Gold or up will experience a reset depending on their rank; it will be a rank-down for each one of them.

But ranking-up shouldn't much be a problem at all. There are some things players can do in order to consistently win Ranked mode matches and eventually take their ranks higher to finish strong by the end of Season 17.

Here are 5 tips to win Ranked mode matches in PUBG Mobile Season 17.

5 tips to win Ranked mode matches in PUBG Mobile Season 17

1. Choose the best map

PUBG Mobile Season 17 currently has 5 maps players can choose from to use in their matches. Each has its own characteristics, which players may abuse to reach their full potential.

Players who are fond of surviving more and escaping encounters may use the large-scale 8x8 km maps, namely Erangel, which is the default map, and the desert-themed Miramar map. There is also a bigger chance to secure loots in those two.

But for players who are more of a first strike kind, the best choices would be the much smaller maps which are either a 6x6 or 4x4 km. They can choose from the Sanhok, Vikendi, or Karakin maps. Matches on these maps also last shorter compared to the larger maps.

2. Be a map, conscious player

One proven winning factor for players of PUBG Mobile is their map awareness. Those who are map conscious tend to utilize the areas on the map more efficiently where more precise plays can be done in a shorter time.

The map is located on the player's top right part of the screen. They are represented by a circle icon labeled as either 1,2,3 or 4. The other 3 numbers represent their teammates in the match of PUBG Mobile, which they also need to look out for to have a higher chance of winning and topping as a team.

Being aware of the map also helps players to know where they are on the map. They must head to the safe zone immediately to survive longer in the game.

3. Look for loots

Players need loots to power-up, equip items and weapons to their characters. In PUBG Mobile Season 17, the perfect loot can really change the course of the game immediately.

Aside from fist fighting, which is the default way to deal damage, weapons are very essential in PUBG Mobile to take down enemies, and weapons can only be secured if they can hunt and grab those loots all over the map.

Most loots can be found inside buildings, houses, or other structures. Also, players that get to fight enemies can have the weapons and items from those they have killed. They just need to make sure to attack at the right time and in a precise manner as well. Because sometimes, the one that is getting attacked might have the better items and weapons.

4. Play as a team

The standard Ranked mode match in PUBG Mobile sets players by teams of four. It is best that they stay and play as a team for the majority duration of their match.

Another thing players can do is invite their actual friends or colleagues to join them in-game through the Multiplayer option. This will automatically make the invited friend or friends their teammates. Being familiar in-game with one's teammates really helps to boost a team's overall performance.

Communication is one key to surviving long and eventually winning a match in PUBG Mobile. Players can talk to their teammates thanks to the in-game mic option, and they can plan a more organized and systematic gameplan. Although for some, it is an automatic thing to play as a team even without talking to each other.

5. Practice makes perfect

Well, literally, there's nothing perfect, especially in PUBG Mobile. But continuous practising really helps a lot in ranking-up and win those Ranked mode matches, especially for them to grind this Season 17.

Players can practice on the Training Ground option made purposely for them to hone and further practice their shooting, survivability, and keen map awareness. Yet, for some, their practice ground is already the Ranked mode matches.

With the ranking points at stake, there is a probability that they may perform better in actual matches. The Ranked mode is what they consider already as their real training ground. If they win, then additional points to rank up. But if they lose, then keep on trying and practice more often.

