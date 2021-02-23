PUBG Mobile Season 17 Week 7 RP missions revealed

The Royale Pass is one of the most sought-after items in PUBG Mobile. It is one of the best ways to acquire cosmetic items, including gun skins, outfits, emotes and more.

Players need to complete daily and weekly missions to earn RP Points. These points, in turn, help them progress through the Royale Pass ranks and earn some exclusive rewards.

The RP missions for Week 7 have now been revealed. This article provides an overview of all these missions.

PUBG Mobile Season 17 Week 7 RP missions

Here is the list of all the PUBG Mobile Season 17 Week 7 RP missions:

#1 Win a Classic match 1 time while wearing a Spetsnaz Helmet. (Level 3) (75 RP Points)

#2 Choose one of the three missions (150 RP Points):

Kill 8 enemies with SKS in Classic mode.

Kill 8 enemies with VSS in Classic mode.

Kill 8 enemies with Mini14 in Classic mode.

#3 Pick up Ghillie Suit in 6 matches in Classic mode. (75 RP Points)

#4 Kill 10 enemies with AUG A3 in any mode. (RP 75 Points)

#5 Win 30 times in Arena. (RP 125 Points)

#6 Choose one of the three missions. (RP 75 Points)

Land on any rooftop in Pecado (Miramar) 3 times in Classic mode.

Land on any rooftop in Sosnovka Military Base (Erangel) 3 times in Classic mode.

Land on any rooftop in Paradise Resort (Sanhok) 3 times in Classic mode.

#7 Pick up 4x Scope in 10 matches in Classic mode. (RP 75 Points)

#8 Kill 18 enemies with M762 in Classic mode. (RP 75 Points)

These missions have been unlocked for players holding a Royale Pass EZ Mission License.

Players can also watch the video below to know more about these missions:

