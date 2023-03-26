5 Twitch streamers who have played more than 600 games on their channel

Since its debut in 2011 under the moniker Justin.tv, Twitch has grown to become the premier destination for content creators. Amazon's popular streaming platform allows virtually anybody to broadcast live under a plethora of categories, including games, music, arts, and other forms of content. Due to its ease of use, the purple platform has grown a reputation for being predominantly gaming-affiliated.

Many popular content creators choose to broadcast themselves playing a wide range of games, often switching between different titles or genres during a single stream.

These "variety streamers" are widely recognized for their exemplary gaming prowess and versatility as they continue to play games based on their own interests and preferences and what their viewers want to see.

Popular Twitch streamers who have played over 600 games on live stream

5. 서새봄냥 (saddummy)

Starting off this distinguished list is popular Korean streamer, Eunah Go, popularly known by her Twitch alias, Seo Sae Bom Nyang, or Saddummy. The most-watched female streamer of 2019, she is well recognized amongst the South Asian and South East Asian League of Legends community for mechanical prowess.

Go has live-streamed over 967 different gaming titles on the purple platform since her debut in 2016. Among these, she can be mostly found playing LoL, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, PUBG, and Lost Ark aside from her Just Chatting and IRL streams.

4. Forsen

Taking up the fourth spot on this list is none other than popular Swedish streamer and content creator Hans Eli "Forsen". The former Starcraft II pro is best known for his professional stint as a Hearthstone player apart from one of the OGs to stream a variety of popular games. With over 1.7 million followers eagerly waiting for his live streams every single day, he has come a long way since making his debut in 2013.

Hans has streamed a grand total of 1,105 different gaming titles in his nearly decade-long career with Minecraft, PUBG, Hearthstone, CS:GO, and GTA V being the most popular gaming titles aside from his usual Just Chatting and IRL streams.

3. 풍월량 (hanryang1125)

The second Korean streamer on this list is none other than Kim Young-tae, known popularly by his Twitch handle Poongwolryang or hanryang1125. The 40-year-old has been streaming actively since 2008, though Kim only joined the purple platform in 2016 following a fallout with his former streaming platform.

Hanryang1125 has played an admirable count of 1,220 games on stream in his seven-year stint on the platform with popular gaming titles like LoL, Escape from Tarkov, Dead by Daylight, PUBG, and Apex Legends aside from his popular Just Chatting streams.

2. Sodapoppin

The content creator with the second-highest number of games played on Twitch is none other than Thomas "Sodapoppin". The American YouTuber and Twitch streamer does not need any introduction. With over 8.8 million followers to boot, he has played an impressive 1,796 different titles over his 11-year-long career as a streamer on the platform.

A co-owner and member of OTK, Sodapoppin is primarily known for his World of Warcraft streams, followed by Warcraft III, Dead by Daylight, GTA V, and Overwatch gaming streams aside from the usual Just Chatting and IRL streams.

1. Lirik

A staple on Twitch who has been streaming since its inception in 2011, Saqib "LIRIK" has earned his way into the upper echelons of the streaming industry. Known for his entertaining & charismatic personality coupled with his engaging gameplay, he has amassed an impressive followership of just under three million on the purple platform.

Over his illustrious career as a streamer, Lirik has managed to broadcast an astonishing count of 2,195 different gaming titles, the most on Twitch. Saqib has streamed a number of popular gaming titles like PUBG, GTA V, CS:GO, Escape from Tarkov, and DayZ, which make up his top five games based on stream time.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes