5 most underrated guns in PUBG Mobile in 2020

PUBG Mobile boasts a variety of weapons including assault rifles, sniper rifles, submachine guns and shotguns; each with specific attachments that can be found in different parts of a map. Players often form preferences early and stick to their favourite combination of weapons in the game.

However, there remain a few weapons that are frequently left untouched by players despite possessing decent qualities. These weapons are fairly underrated in the current state of play in PUBG Mobile.

In this article, we will explore the five underrated weapons in PUBG Mobile that you can use as replacements to your favourite guns in the game.

Top 5 underrated weapons in PUBG Mobile

#5 S686 Shotgun

The S686 is a double-barrel shotgun which has a base damage of 216. Players, however, often choose the S12k over this weapon due to its limited capabilities.

The S686 excels in mid-range combat compared to other shotguns in PUBG Mobile.

#4 Crossbow

The Crossbow is the best weapon for sneaky players in PUBG Mobile. It can kill an enemy through one headshot (but not through a Level 3 helmet) and does not make any noise.

This weapon is fairly easy to find in the game as many people don't even bother to pick it up.

#3 Kar98

Kar98 is one of most underrated sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile. Gamers prefer other weapons over this one because it deals fairly less DPS (damage per second) compared to other snipers in the game.

However, it is still a decent choice as its headshot can still kill an enemy at long-range.

#2 Vector

Vector is a sub-machine gun which is fairly good for close to mid-range situations in the game. You can spray enemies with this weapon and get really good results. It is a great alternative for the Tommy Gun.

The DPS of this weapon is very high and if you can land those crucial headshots, then you can easily kill enemies in the game using this gun.

#1 Mini 14

Mini 14 is a semi-automatic DMR which has a very low recoil compared to other guns. Players often overlook this gun but it is a great side weapon to quickly finish your long-range kills. You can pair it up with an AKM or any other weapon in the game to get the most out of it.