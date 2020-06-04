PUBG Mobile: 5 best guns In the game In 2020

5 Best Guns In PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has become an epitome of success in the gaming arena with its realistic graphics and real-life inspired weapons. The game has some of the best weapons picked from armories from all over the world. The game has everything from pistols to Sniper Rifles that give the best gaming experience to a player. In this article, you will read what are the best guns in PUBG Mobile in 2020.

5 Best Guns In PUBG Mobile:

#1 AWM:

5 Best Guns In PUBG Mobile

AWM( Arctic Modern Warfare) is the only gun in PUBG Mobile capable of killing any enemy with just one shot. Its single bullet is enough to take out level 3 helmet in the game. The gun is only available through air-drops or by flare gun drops. The gun is most loved among players who prefer sniping in PUBG Mobile.

#2 MK14:

5 Best Guns In PUBG Mobile

On the second place in the list of 5 best guns in PUBG Mobile is MK14. The gun is mainly a DMR, but nowadays, players prefer it more as an Assault Rifle. MK14 has an insane amount of damage when switched to the automatic mode in close range. This gun can outshine any major assault rifle when used for assault. The gun can be equipped with high range scopes like 6x and 8x to spot enemies and kill them with single taps.

#3 AKM:

5 Best Guns In PUBG Mobile

At the third place, we have the gun which is available throughout all maps in PUBG Mobile. AKM is a great weapon in close range and is one of the best assault rifles in close range encounters. The gun has a good spawn rate across all maps and is easily available. The gun becomes a beast when equipped with a compensator and extended QuickDraw magazine.

#4 M416:

5 Best Guns In PUBG Mobile

M416 is one of the most versatile guns in PUBG Mobile. The gun is a perfect weapon for beginner in the game. M416 has very low recoil when equipped with appropriate attachments. The gun is nowadays best suited for mid-range spray transfer by using scopes like 4x and 6x. The gun has a decent spawn rate and is available across all maps in PUBG Mobile.

Advertisement

#5 M249:

5 Best Guns In PUBG Mobile

At the last spot, we have another drop weapon called M249. It is a machine gun and can be obtained from airdrops only in PUBG Mobile. The gun has the maximum ammunition capacity. It can carry 100 bullets per round. The gun is suitable for rushing into compounds while giving pre-fire. M249 has a very high fire rate and is one of the best weapons in PUBG Mobile.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Do Check:

How To Get Free UC In Season 13 In PUBG Mobile.