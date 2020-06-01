How to earn free UC in Season 13 of PUBG Mobile?

How To Earn Free UC In Season 13

PUBG Mobile has a special in-game currency with which players can buy various items like Royale Passes, outfits and weapon skins.

Players can buy UC in the 'UC' section of the game that is situated in the top-right corner of the in-game menu. Players can then select the amount of UC they want to purchase.

But many players cannot afford to buy this in-game currency in PUBG Mobile. Therefore, in this article, I discuss ways of earning free UC in Season 13 of PUBG Mobile.

How to earn free UC in PUBG Mobile Season 13?

There are three different ways of earning free UC in Season 13 of PUBG Mobile. They are as follows:

#1 Bonus Challenge:

Bonus challenge is a fabulous in-game tournament system in Season 13 of PUBG Mobile by which players can earn free UC.

The tournament has two modes: classic Erangel and TDM Warehouse. Players can play either mode they wish to play. To be able to participate in the Bonus challenge in PUBG Mobile, they would need to register for the same.

The bonus challenge is a great stage to test your skills as it has three levels of difficulties, viz, Novice, Adept and Expert.

For detailed information on the Bonus Challenge visit this link.

#2 Survey Apps:

Google Survey apps can be used to earn free UC in PUBG Mobile.

There are various applications available on various app stores that reward users with money. One of the most trusted apps in this segment is Google Opinion Rewards.

The app rewards its users with real money on completing a survey given in the app. The money earned can then be easily used to buy UC in PUBG Mobile, provided the same google account is registered with the game.

It is one of the most efficient methods to earn free UC in Season 13 of PUBG Mobile.

#3 Playing Custom Rooms on Youtube:

Custom rooms on Youtube can be used to earn free UC in PUBG Mobile.

Another way of earning free UC in PUBG Mobile is by playing custom rooms on Youtube.

Many YouTubers make daily custom rooms where the winners of matches are rewarded with free UC in their accounts. In this way, you can check your skills and strategies and try your luck in the PUBG Mobile competitive scenario.