Earn UC; the legit way

Do you want to get cooler skins in PUBG Mobile but fall short of UC every time? If you really want to earn some PUBG UC for free, then let's get started. This is the only working trick you will ever find to earn UC, the in-game PUBG Mobile currency. Also note that this is an event based trick and it works only in India.

Most of you must have heard of it already by the name of India Bonus Challenge but I will tell you some secret tips and tricks so that you can get chicken dinner in every match and earn UC really fast.

On the top left side of your PUBG Mobile screen, you can see the Trophy icon. Tap on it and click on the India Bonus Challenge option. Here, you will find various different types of options and I will explain you each of them in detail.

PUBG Mobile: India Bonus Challenge

India Bonus Challenge

On the bottom left you can see the current points and on the top right there are some tickets besides UC.

If there are no tickets, you can get the tickets from your weekly report. You need to go in events, then recommended section and then scroll down to the weekly report. Note that every hundred points are equivalent to 1 ticket and every ticket is equivalent to 10 PUBG Mobile UC. I'll explain this point more in the redeem section.

Redeeming PUBG Mobile UC

Purchasing the Bonus Challenge Voucher

There are many options for matchmaking, but I recommend you to always opt for solo matches in Erangel in PUBG Mobile with one ticket as entry fee because there is a lesser chance of coming across hackers and pro players in this setting. However, the other options give more rewards and thus hackers generally prefer to play in these settings.

Selecting the matchmaking Settings

Now the main trick is that you will have to call your friend on WhatsApp and ask him to set matchmaking at the same time so that you both enter in the same lobby. Once you enter in the same match you can sync your strategies, plans and can co-ordinate among yourselves on WhatsApp voice call without being noticed.

Sometimes, there would be weird numbers in the lobby section but it won't matter as sometimes it even shows like 79 seated out of 60 in the plane.

Note that I do not endorse any kind of fake cheap tricks in PUBG Mobile but I would like to share them because many people already use them and you should be aware of that. In yesterday's match I got matched with nearly four teams who were teamed up in a single match. Luckily, I made it to top 10 but the chicken dinner went to a team of 5 players. I learnt that entering the lobby at same time can get you the chicken dinner.

Here are the Rules

There are some additional tips, too. As you can see, you have to get at least in top 30 in order to get your 100 points back. You can later on buy one ticket from those points and the same goes for higher level ticket options. Although, if you play a match of 2 tickets make sure you get atleast 200 points from that match. So, in this way you can get more tickets and if you get out of tickets you can exchange your points you earned in matches for USCS. Later on, you can use 10 UC out of these to enter in matches. With this method you can earn hundreds of PUBG Mobile UCs everyday and can purchase the Royal pass in less than 2 weeks.

Watch the video below to get step-by-step instructions on how you can earn PUBG Mobile UC for free