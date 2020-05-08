Free 1800 UC In PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has players from different age groups playing the game from all over the globe.

The game has a very interesting in-game currency with which players can buy various items like Royale Pass, outfits and much more.

In this article, we discuss about how to earn free 1800 UC in PUBG Mobile with India Bonus Challenge.

Earn Free 1800 UC In PUBG Mobile:

Bonus Challenge Classic Erangel Matches

Free 1800 UC in PUBG Mobile

This reward system allows players to show their skills and earn points based on their performances in a match. A good chicken dinner in the game with enough kills can fetch you some good battle coins. Also, Erangel is the only map available in the Bonus Challenge.

How To Register for India Bonus Challenge

It is very easy to register in this challenge. Players need Bonus Challenge vouchers to enter the tournament. In Classic Bonus Challenge, players can play solo, duo and squad matches as per their preferences.

There are three levels of Bonus Challenge:

#1 Novice:

Requirements: 1 Bonus Challenge Voucher

Highest Reward: 1000 Battle Coins

Kill Points: 15/enemy

Win Points: 200.

#2 Adept:

Requirements: 2 Bonus Challenge Voucher

Highest Reward: 2000 Battle Coins

Kill Points: 30/enemy

Win Points: 450.

#3 Expert:

Requirements: 3 Bonus Challenge Voucher

Highest Reward: 3000 Battle Coins

Kill Points: 45/enemy

Win Points: 700.

By Bonus Challenge TDM Warehouse Matches

For fast action in Bonus challenge, PUBG Mobile recently introduced the TDM warehouse. In this mode, players can earn Battle Points by playing TDM Warehouse matches. It helps players who don't want to play classic matches but want to earn some good battle points.

In TDM Warehouse Bonus Challenge, there are also three types of tournament stages, with varying type of point systems.

#1 Novice:

Requirements: 1 Bonus Challenge Voucher

Highest Reward: 240 Battle Coins

Kill Points: 3/enemy

Win Points: 120.

#2 Adept:

Requirements: 2 Bonus Challenge Voucher

Highest Reward: 480 Battle Coins

Kill Points: 6/enemy

Win Points: 240.

#3 Expert:

Requirements: 3 Bonus Challenge Voucher

Highest Reward: 720 Battle Coins

Kill Points: 3/enemy

Win Points: 360.

How To Redeem Battle Coins In Bonus Challenge:

These battle coins can be redeemed very easily in the PUBG Mobile Bonus Challenge Redeem section. In this section, you can get up to 1800 free UC by only redeeming Battle Coins.

Besides, there are various other items like gun skins and some cool outfits in this section that get refreshed every two months.

