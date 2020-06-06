5 most underrated players in PUBG Mobile

PUBG mobile has several very underrated players, who form the backbone of their teams.

These players contribute immensely to the performance of their team, but that doesn’t always reflect in their personal statistics.

One of the indicators of how good a team player is lies in how much they are willing to do for no reward. While we tend to focus more on the star performers, there are some silent killers in the PUBG Mobile domain who go unnoticed. A support player contributes to the performance of the team, but that doesn’t always reflect in their personal statistics.

This article lists the top five underrated PUBG Mobile players of all time.

Top 5 underrated players in PUBG Mobile:

#1 33Svan

33Svan (second from the left)

Wu “33Svan” Hongsen is a Chinese player who currently plays for Four Angry Men. 33Svan made the rounds on the internet after his breathtaking outing in the PEC 2019, as he became the MVP. He racked up almost everyone on his crosshair and marched his team to the second spot.

#2 PONDz

PONDz

Worapanya “PONDz” Loyma is a professional PUBG Mobile player for Made in Thailand (Mobile). PONDz is another prodigy in the PUBG Mobile domain who has risen to the top in a very short span of time.

With his quick reflexes and unbelievable assaulting skills, PONDz does the entry fragging for his team to perfection. Although MITH has failed to deliver in the last few months, few can deny the pure skill and fragging power that he brings to the table. He is a four finger claw gyroscope player.

#3 Daljitsk

Daljitsk

Daljit “Daljitsk” Singh is an Indian PUBG Mobile professional player for Orange Rock Esports. He started out on his competitive journey with GodLike and then was part of the very popular Team IND.

Daljitsk put up a stellar performance in his very first competitive tournament, that is the PMCO Spring Split 2019. He was also the top fragger of the tournament and obliterated several already established players. Players in the PUBG Mobile community have lauded Daljitsk for his impeccable sniping prowess.

#4 Hong

Hong (second from the left)

Wang “Hong” Chin Hung is a Taiwanese player who currently plays for UnicornGaming. Unicorn Gaming has cruised to the PMPL Chinese Taipei finals with authority and distinction, thanks to the explosive gaming style of their leading fragger Hong.

Hong has made considerable progress with his no-holds-barred game play and it will be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming tournaments.

#5 UnEeVen

Tybalt “UnEeVen” Mallet is a professional PUBG Mobile player for Cloud 9. UnEeVen contributed massively to the meteoric rise of the team, both domestically and internationally. His fragging power is second to none in the NA PUBG Mobile landscape.