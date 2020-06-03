PUBG Mobile: Top 5 best players in the world in 2020

PUBG Mobile Players

PUBG Mobile is one of the most trending games in the world. It has had a staggering 100M+ downloads on the Google Playstore. However, all this would have been not been possible without a competitive player base and streamers in the game.

PUBG has also ensured that regional and domestic tournaments are aligned to the calendar to promote mobile esports among the masses. In this regard, there may be a curiosity among fans about who may be the best PUBG Mobile player in the world.

On that note, we’ve listed the top five PUBG Mobile players in 2020 based on stats, frags and consistency.

Top five PUBG Mobile players in 2020:

#1 Paraboy

Paraboy (Image Credits: Liquipedia)

Zhu “Paraboy” Bocheng, also synonymous with destruction, is a Chinese player who currently plays for X-Quest F. He has represented XQF in a number of esports tournaments all over the world and has managed to edge past his competitors by some distance.

It is no wonder that Paraboy, who is just 18, has already established himself as one of the best PUBG Mobile players in the world. This is apparent when one sees how he dominates competitive lobbies with swagger and confidence.

Paraboy also has a significant number of fan following in India after his blitzkrieg performance in Peacekeeper Elite Championship where he ended up as the top fragger.

The favourite gun of Paraboy is DP-28 with a 4x scope.

#2 BTR Luxxy

Luxxy (Image Credits: Liquipedia)

Advertisement

Made Bagus “Luxxy” Prabaswara is an Indonesian professional PUBG Mobile player for Bigetron Esports. Luxxy has been one of the hottest names in the pro PUBG domain for quite some time. He entered the PUBG pro scene in 2018 and climbed up the ladder to stardom like none else.

He led his team, Bigetron Esports, to three major official tournament wins in a row. Luxxy is known for his insane sniping skills and can decimate any opponent with his Kar98 headshots. He uses a four-finger claw control setup.

#3 RRQ D2E

D2E (Image Credits: Liquipedia)

Bawonchai “D2E” Han is a professional PUBG Mobile player from Thailand who currently plays for RRQ Athena. D2E is the entry fragger in RRQ’s fearsome roster. The squad has managed to excel in the PUBG Mobile pro landscape thanks to D2E’s fabulous skills.

An interesting trivia about D2E is that he was the first player to reach Conqueror tier in Season 1 of PUBG Mobile. He uses a three-finger claw control setup and is a proficient gyroscope player.

According to PUBG Mobile followers around the world, D2E is one of the top five players currently.

Also Read: Who is RRQ D2E?

#4 Jonathan

Jonathan (Image Credits: Liquipedia)

Jonathan “JONATHAN” Amaral is the lone Indian player in this elite list who has taken huge strides in the PUBG Mobile competitive domain. Starting with Entity Gaming to getting signed up with Team Solomid (TSM), a US-based esports giant, Jonathan has indeed come a long way.

He has been under the scanner for his brash attitude. However it seems this complements his game style perfectly. It is often said that in esports skills can be taught but attitude can’t. To excel at the very top, passion and an extraordinary drive are required, and Jonathan has been the epitome of all these traits that make him a serial winner.

In the early days of his career, Jonathan was speculated to have used cheats by his counterparts because he was so good in the game. That sums up why his fans famously call him a “Hacker”.

Jonathan was ranked as the fifth best player in the PMCO Fall Split that reflects the aggressive attitude of the players from TSM-Entity. His go-to weapon combination is the AKM for CQC and the reliable M416 with a 3x or a 6x reticles.

#5 Coffin

Image Credits: Coffin

Asim Altan “Coffin” Yucel is a PUBG Mobile player from Turkey. Coffin has not yet shown any interest in entering the pro scene in PUBG Mobile. But that doesn’t undermine the fact that he has the best reflexes and game knowledge in PUBG Mobile. He was one of the first few players in the world to use a gyroscope when the game was first launched.

Coffin has a YouTube channel with over 800K subscribers. He usually streams there and entertain his fans by playing intense solo vs squad. According to statistics, Coffin is comfortably one of the top five PUBG Mobile players in the world.