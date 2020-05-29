Who is RRQ D2E? PUBG Mobile ID, settings, sensitivity, hardware used, tournaments won and more
- In this article, we talk about PUBG Mobile player RRQ D2E, who is one of the best PUBG players in the world.
- RRQ D2E is one of the most popular PUBG players and is a part of RRQ Athena.
The arrival of PUBG Mobile has changed the scene of streaming games in India. The competitive PUBG scene is continuously evolving and expanding. Some of the PUBG players now have millions of followers and one of the most famous players is RRQ D2E.
Bawonchi Han, better known by his gaming alias RRQ D2E, is a professional PUBG Mobile player from Thailand. The 24-year-old is a part of the famous Thailand team, RRQ Athena, which is one of the most highly-ranked PUBG teams in the world.
PUBG MOBILE ID
The PUBG ID of RRQ D2E is 512269986
Here are his stats in season 13 of PUBG Mobile.
Sensitivity Settings of RRQ D2E
Here are the sensitivity settings of the famous PUBG Mobile player RRQ D2E.
Camera Sensitivity (free look)
Camera settings
Aim Down Sight Settings
Gyroscope settings
RRQ D2E uses a four claw setup and his close-range combat skills are highly acclaimed. It is also rumored that RRQ D2E uses his iPhone 8 Plus for playing and streaming.
Tournaments won
He has represented RRQ Athena in various national and international competitions and led them to victory in many tournaments. He has won several tournaments with his team. Some of their notable performances are: -
- A first-place finish at PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018
- A first-place finish at Fighting League 2018 – Thailand
- A first-place finish at PUBG Mobile Club Open - Spring Split: SEA Championship
- A first-place finish at PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: SEA Championship
- A second-place finish at PUBG Mobile Star Challenge World Cup 2019
RRQ D2E's YouTube channel
After winning the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018, RRQ D2E started his own YouTube channel and within a short period of time, it reached 100K subscribers. The channel now has over 400K subscribers. Here is the link to his YouTube channel.