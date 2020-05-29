PUBG Mobile: How is KD calculated in PUBG?

The New K/D system (Pic Courtesy: Software Hindi/YT)

PUBG Mobile is showing no signs of slowing down even after two years of its release. With new features being introduced almost every month, its player base across the world has been increasing exponentially.

With PUBG Mobile's most recent update, the method of calculating the kill death ratio of players in the game has undergone a change.

Also Read: All you need to know about Tribe mob in PUBG Mobile.

Old method of K/D calculation in PUBG Mobile:

Earlier, the kill death ratio was calculated simply by dividing the total number of kills made by the player by the total number of deaths. It was a reasonably simple method of calculation, and many players boosted their K/D by merely looking to survive through the game.

Old K/D = Total kills/ Total deaths.

New method of K/D calculation in PUBG Mobile:

In PUBG Mobile's new method of K/D calculation, the number of games a player has played is taken into account. The kill death ratio is calculated by dividing the total number of kills made by a player by the total number of matches played by the said player. So now, it doesn’t matter if the player survives through a game or not.

New K/D = Total kills/ Total number of matches.

For example, if a player gets seven kills in the first match and five in the next. The player survives in both the matches. But his/her K/D would fall to six due to the fact that he/she played two games and managed to eliminate 12 opponents.

In simpler words, if the said player wants to maintain his/her K/D of seven, then he/she needs to make seven kills in every subsequent match he/she plays.

Advertisement

Also read: All you need to know about Aim Assist in PUBG Mobile.

So, it would be very tough for players to maintain a high kill death ratio. This is because players now would have to consistently eliminate a certain number of opponents every match, which seems like a difficult and challenging proposition.

Also Read: How to maintain 5+ K/D in in PUBG Mobile Season 13