Aim Assist in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

What is assist? (Source: POTTER GAMING/YT)

With an ever-growing player count, PUBG Mobile has cemented its place as one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. The craze for PUBG Mobile seems to be growing on a daily basis with all servers full at any given point of the day.

The PUBG Mobile players want to keep getting better at the game and reach Conqueror, so they try new techniques every day to improve. To get better at the game, good aim is an essential component.

What helps PUBG Mobile players in that aspect is, Aim Assist!

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: ESL Premiership Starter Cup format and registration link

What is the aim-assist feature in PUBG Mobile?

Aim assist setting

As the name suggests, aim-assist is a feature that helps/assists the player in aiming correctly. It helps the player to aim better as it corrects the players aim, i.e. it helps the player to aim accurately at the enemy.

Also Read: All you need to know about Tribe mob in PUBG Mobile

Is the aim assist good for new players?

Every coin has two sides, the aim-assist helps the player to aim at the enemy's body. It automatically moves the crosshair towards the opponents, when the crosshair is close enough to the enemy, according to the accuracy algorithm.

Aim-assist helps the new players to get the essence of the game. It can improve the players to target the enemy bodies.

Advertisement

Also Read: PUBG Mobile secret map in 0.19.0 update: 5 key features

Disadvantages of aim-assist

The aim-assist only works properly in short range fights. It gives the player a disadvantage when shooting at a moving enemy, as the movement aim-assist doesn’t function properly.

At higher levels, the players continuously strafe while aiming, and aim-assist only works by predicting future movements based on patterns. It also spoils the day, when there are multiple enemies in the close range.

The aim-assist is the matter of personal preference some players prefer to keep it on, whereas others prefer not to use this.