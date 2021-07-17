5 most unforgettable missions from GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is the most popular title of Rockstar Games and is known for its challenging missions and incredibly addictive quests.

Some missions were exceptionally entertaining, while others were a little daunting in nature. This article looks at five of the most memorable ones featured in GTA San Andreas.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

Wholly enjoyable missions from GTA San Andreas

5) Breaking The Bank At Caligula's

Grand Theft Auto boasts several addictive activities for players, but the heists are the reason why fans keep coming back to the series. Breaking The Bank At Caligula's was the best heist featured in GTA San Andreas and made for some memorable moments.

Fans would think that players would be used to facing a bunch of deranged goons by now, but killing the Mafia while trying to protect the team is easier said than done. However, the whole thing pays off pretty well when the decoy parachutes off the rooftops and escapes in a helicopter.

4) Homecoming

Homecoming was the final mission in GTA San Andreas, given to CJ by Mike Toreno. It involves an epic battle against the Ballas, meeting the newly freed Sweet and re-establishing the Grove Street Families in Los Santos by clearing out the drug dealers populating the area.

Homecoming gave players the closure they deserved and made for the most memorable mission in GTA San Andreas.

3) The Meat Business

Trust Ken to make the most reckless moves in the game, despite being the biggest wimp there ever was. Blacked out and loaded on cocaine, Ken decides to pay the Sindacco Family a visit at their abattoir.

The mission's objective is to accompany Ken to the abattoir and kill all the witnesses when Johnny Sindacco drops dead after Carl steps out of the shadows.

2) Reuniting the Families

These kinds of missions are often the most fun. Not only are they packed with full-throttle action, but they are also sprinkled with a good measure of memorable, heartwarming moments.

Reuniting the Families is one of the best missions in GTA San Andreas. It involved protecting Sweet when the meeting is interrupted by LSPD Police Maverick and destroying the SWAT helicopter.

1) End of the Lines

End of the Lines, being the final storyline mission in the game, is one of the most action-packed missions, given to CJ by his brother and leader of the Grove Street Families, Sweet.

It is the iconic mission where CJ kills Big Smoke for defecting to the Ballas and stabbing his only friend in the back.

Edited by Ravi Iyer