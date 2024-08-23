The year 2024 has been good for videogame releases, and more so for open-world RPGs. Games like Rise of the Ronin and Dragon's Dogma 2 have been highly popular choices among open-world videogame fans, and the recent release of Black Myth Wukong has followed that trend.

Four more are still months left in 2024, so there are many upcoming options for players to choose from. Here is our list of some of the best open-world RPGs to look forward to for the remainder of the year.

5 upcoming open-world RPGs in 2024

1) Star Wars: Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws has a vast open world to explore (Image via Ubisoft)

Outlaws, Ubisoft's first attempt at a Star Wars game, is scheduled for a global release on August 30. Unlike the EA games that came before it, this game's story will be set between those of The Empire Strikes Back and The Return of The Jedi.

The protagonist is Kay Vess, a new character developed specifically for the game. A new sidekick called Nix is also featured prominently and can help pick up weapons and even distract enemies. The ship used by Kay is called the Trailblazer and will be heavily utilized in intergalactic dogfights with enemies, including the Empire.

Available on: PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S

2) Assassin's Creed: Shadows

AC Shadows has two contrasting protagonists (Image via Ubisoft)

Since the first Assassin's Creed game back in 2008, Ubisoft has updated its headline open-world franchise on a very regular basis. Following up from last year's release of Assassin's Creed Mirage, AC Shadows is set in feudal Japan, during the twilight years of the Sengoku Era.

Players will be presented with two protagonists to choose from. First up is Naoe, a Shinobi assassin who utilizes tactics and swiftness to defeat enemies. Alongside Naoe, a historical figure called Yasuke will feature as a samurai, who has the sheer power to defeat enemies with swordplay. The game is scheduled to release on November 15 globally.

Available on: PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, macOS

3) Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Stalker 2's desolate open world (Image via GSC Game World)

Ukrainian developer GSC Game World is set to return to the spotlight in 2024 with their new title, called Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The game has endured a challenging development process and delayed many times over the years since its initial announcement in 2010, not long after the release of 2009's Call of Pripyat.

The game is presently scheduled to release on November 20. It will feature the player in a first-person setting with elements of an open world, battling against the many anomalies and creatures lurking in the fictionalized version of the real-life Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

Available on: PC, Xbox Series X/S

4) ARK 2

The wild and dangerous world of ARK 2 (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The successor to 2017's ARK: Survival Evolved, ARK 2 is set to launch later this year, though the date is unspecified. Also the subject of many developmental delays, this open-world survival game will follow the trend set by its predecessor. The objective is to tame wild beasts and survive in a manner that early humans lived in, which is a very challenging task.

Actor Vin Diesel will feature in this game. The game has improved on every aspect of the previous one, and will now feature smarter enemy AI and enhanced gameplay mechanics. Unlike its predecessor, presently the title is not scheduled to receive a PlayStation release, though this might change in the future.

Available on: PC, Xbox Series X/S

5) Gothic (2024)

The Gothic remake is set to release later this year (Image via THQ Nordic)

The upcoming release of Gothic will serve as a remake of the 2001 game of the same name. Players will once again have the opportunity to visit the kingdom of Myrtana and the mining colonies within it. The king needs ore to support his troops’ charge, but the only ore is mined on a prisoner island, and the prisoners aren't keen on being of much help.

The game will feature reworked mechanics, combat, and gameplay systems in an open-world format. THQ has stated that all efforts will be made to ensure the game is as faithful to the source material as possible. Originally developed by Piranha Bytes, the remake will be developed by Alkmia Interactive and has a tentative release date of late 2024.

Available on: PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S

That concludes our list of five upcoming open-world RPGs to look out for in 2024.

