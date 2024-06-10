Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay breakdown

The Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay was revealed at the Ubisoft Forward, and it duly grabbed plenty of attention. The event was a part of the Summer Game Fest 2024 and looks like Ubisoft is taking a step in a new direction with a modern-day Assassin's Creed title. From Naoe's stealth, parkour, and assassinations to Yasuke's brute strength and explosive style — the gameplay gave us all of it.

In this article, we will break down the Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay that was revealed, and look at what the game might have in store for eager fans awaiting its release on November 15, 2024.

Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay: Naoe and Yasuke's fight in feudal Japan

Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay reveal throws us into the heart of feudal Japan. The showcase opens with Yasuke, an African-origin samurai employed by Oda Nobunaga. Yasuke rides his horse to Fukuchiyama, where the townspeople already know him.

The townspeople bow to Yasuke (Image via Ubisoft)

The samurai commands an aura of respect and soon learns from a concerned lady about a brute named Fujioka who has been harassing the populace. Justice demands action, and Yasuke takes it upon himself to eliminate this threat.

The Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay showed Yasuke using his kanabo (Image via Ubisoft)

Yasuke's gameplay in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a brutal display of sheer power. He wields the bigger weapons, like a massive kanabo club, and the combat showcases mechanics like parrying, blocking, and countering the enemy's attacks. Our samurai protagonist is a heavy hitter, with special moves like a ground stomp to add to his savage and brutal attacks.

The Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay showed us that there will be elements of blood, gore, and even dismemberment, adding a gruesome and merciless undertone to Yasuke's takedowns.

The black-and-white mode for the final blow (Image via Ubisoft)

Facing Fujioka himself, Yasuke switches to his katana in a tense standoff, akin to classic samurai duels from the Sengoku period. As he deals the final blow, the game transitions into a stark black-and-white aesthetic with the blood splatter in bright red, for an added dramatic effect (that worked successfully, at least in the trailer).

Let's not forget that Yasuke isn't the only Assassin in town. We then meet Naoe, the stealthy shinobi, with an opposite approach when compared to our samurai. Naoe thrives in the shadows, to serve the light. Yasuke learns after assassinating Fujioka that the root of this trouble is a local daimyo named Lord Hayashi, and that's the next target of our duo.

You can choose to play as Naoe or Yasuke for these missions (Image via Ubisoft)

The mission to eliminate Lord Hayashi can be played from either perspective, offering a choice between brute force in the daylight and silent takedown at night. The Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay reveal focused on Naoe's style here, and the shinobi embodies the classic Assassin's Creed stealth experience.

Naoe utilizes a variety of Japanese weaponry. The iconic hidden blade returns, allowing for brutal takedowns in the most dramatic style. Naoe also has access to a plethora of other tools, including kunai knives for throwing attacks. Eagle vision, a signature Assassin ability returns, allowing our nimble ninja to scan the surroundings to find a unique path to the target.

Naoe utilizes the stealthy ninja-assassin way (Image via Ubisoft)

Naoe's stealth skills are no joke. She can go prone and crawl through tall grass (not a reference to All Ghillied Up from Call of Duty, although very similar) to remain undetected. Extinguishing light sources further aids her in remaining unseen and lurking in the shadows, pouncing on enemies at every opportunity.

Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay finally brings in parkour that fans can enjoy. With impressive wall-running and rope-grappling skills, Naoe can navigate the environment with grace and agility. In certain scenarios, she can instantly use the rope to jump to the ceiling and hang upside down, like a certain web-slinging, friendly neighborhood hero.

Naoe can remain underwater and use a breathing pipe (Image via Ubisoft)

The ninja can even perform air assassinations, taking down enemies mid-jump. Naoe can also use reflections on doors to eliminate unsuspecting enemies from the shadows. This time, we also take the aquatic path to assassinations, where Naoe can utilize a breathing pipe to remain underwater and strike at the perfect moment.

You can run and parkour through the interiors of buildings (Image via Ubisoft)

The reveal also hints at a return to the series' roots, with glimpses of Naoe running through building interiors in the ending scenes of the Assassin's Creed gameplay reveal, just like in previous titles of the franchise.

With distinct playstyles for Yasuke and Naoe and a diverse arsenal of weaponry and skills, Assassin's Creed Shadows promises a deep and immersive experience in the war-torn lands of feudal Japan.