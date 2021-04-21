5 most useful Free Fire characters that every player should own after OB27 update

Free Fire has a wide variety of characters for players to choose from. These characters have special abilities that can help players overcome their opponents in a match.

Two new characters were recently added to the game (Xayne and Moco) with the OB27 update.

This article lists the best characters in Free Fire after the OB27 update in Free Fire.

What are the best characters that players should own after the OB27 update in Free Fire?

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability produces a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

DJ Alok's ability improves as he progresses through the game.

#2 - Xayne

Xayne's active ability is called Xtreme Encounter. At its base level, this ability grants the player 80 HP for a short period of time. It also increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 40%. The effects last for 10 seconds and have a 150-second cooldown.

Xayne's ability is enhanced as she levels up in the game.

#3 - Skyler

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its base level, this ability generates a sonic wave capable of damaging five gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed would result in a 4-point increase in HP recovery. This power has a 60-second cooldown.

#4 - Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong has an active ability called Camouflage. At its default level, this ability turns the player into a bush for 10 seconds. The duration of the CD is 300 seconds.

The transformation stops when the player attacks an opponent. However, the CD is reset when they kill an enemy.

#5 - Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its basic level, this ability creates a force field that prevents opponents from dealing 600 damage. When players are inside the force field, they can fire at their opponents. The player's movement speed is also improved by 5%.

The effects last three seconds and have a 200-second cooldown.

Honorable mentions: Jota, K, A124

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

