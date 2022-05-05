5 video games which could be great as movies

Video games are increasingly gaining value as powerful IPs rather than being taken at just their face value as products. Popular ones like The Witcher and Uncharted already have screen adaptations in the form of series and movies. However, these are not the only two great options as there are video games that can be turned into fantastic movies.

These five names are all excellent video games in their own right. Such is their quality that they can easily be adopted into full motion pictures. All these five titles have shone in the gaming world, and they could quite easily do the same in the world of movies.

5 video games that could easily be turned into movies

5) The Long Dark

The Long Dark might not be a popular name in games, but it has some fantastic elements going for it. At its core, players play as a character stranded in a frozen town left deserted by its occupants. Not only does the player have to survive a plane crash, but they also have to combat the environment. Finding food and shelters in such a place is never easy, and failing to do so can turn the player into bear or wolf food.

The way the game showcases the survival elements is truly magnificent. While the game is quite difficult, fans won't have to endure the harshness if it turns into a movie. Making the movie won't be too hard since there are already some similar ones in the genres that have been made in the past.

4) Red Dead Redemption II

Rockstar's video games usually meet the quality that fans ask for, which results in their popularity. Red Dead Redemption II is the perfect follow-up to the first game, and it provides players with true mid-west Texas vibes. The game's freedom and non-linearity help it stand out, which has resulted in it winning several awards in the past.

There are ample movies that have a set in the Wild West. However, there can never be enough if an adaptation of Red Dead Redemption II is made. A movie will likely see a shortened or a part of the main story, but it will probably retain the excitement found with the game.

3) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Medieval era? Check. Dragons? Check. Magic? Check. Skyrim seems like the perfect fantasy adventure that should be recreated as a movie at the very outset. There are some highly successful releases in the genre, and a Skyrim movie can easily make a list. Bethesda's narrative experience with the game has been marvelous and has received several accolades in the past. Fans will be able to enjoy a fresh perspective if a movie is made.

For a movie, almost all the video game elements could be included. Things like magic and dragons are the perfect combination and have been a tried and tested success over the years. The only thing fans will want in particular will be the iconic battles from the game that are its statement makers.

2) God of War

There are very few protagonists in the world of video games as iconic as Kratos. Since the first game, Kratos has been able to justify the personality and panache that imbibed him. It wouldn't be wrong to claim that a major reason for the success of the God of War series is down to the character and his stories of revenge. It will create a wonderful combination if the setting is turned into a movie that could potentially match the success of some of the other titles in the genre.

If a God of War movie is ever made, it will be interesting to see which story is used. There are already different sagas, which will expand further once the God of War Ragnarok releases.

1) GTA V

Fans have been asking for a long time for GTA VI, whose release date is yet unknown. However, one alternative which could satisfy the fans will be a movie based on one of the most popular video games in the world. GTA V was released a long time back, but it remains actively played today. The game has everything one can want in a high-budget movie - a gorgeous setting, interesting characters, and crime.

Rockstar has been the epicenter of certain dubious decisions of late, so one can never be sure what the movie will be. However, crime-based movies have a rich history in Hollywood, and a GTA V adaptation could certainly prosper if developed correctly.

Edited by R. Elahi