5 video games released so far in 2022 with the most beautiful visuals

Video games are interactive mediums that convey a story, and with the progression of technology over the years, they have also developed into a visual spectacle. Nowadays, these factors go hand-in-hand. The graphics of a game heavily influence how immersive the experience is, which, in turn, affects the quality of the narrative.

With almost two-thirds of the year now over, gamers have been treated to quite a few video games so far. These releases were part of various genres and saw varying levels of critical and commercial success. However, some of them stood out for the quality of their graphics.

These video games released in 2022 offer a delightful and immersive visual experience

1) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the best video games from the previous generation of consoles. It was an unexpected masterpiece that captured the imagination of critics and players alike, winning various awards and accolades. Naturally, as the sequel to such a beloved game, Horizon Forbidden West had big boots to fill.

Fortunately, the game delivered on its expectations and provided players with an experience worthy of the Horizon name. The plot developed further, with players learning more about Aloy as she faces all new challenges.

Furthermore, the game's improved graphics compliment the narrative perfectly, bringing the vast open world to life and allowing players to fully immerse themselves in the game. The primitive land dominated by machines and mechanical beasts is a unique setting, and the graphics of Horizon Forbidden West portray the developers' vision to perfection.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Model: Paid

2) Gran Turismo 7

The Gran Turismo franchise consists of some of the best and most beloved video games in the racing genre. Ever since its debut in 1997, the series has thrived on excellence and attention to detail, providing players with the most realistic racing simulators in all of gaming.

As the latest entry in the series, Gran Turismo 7 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors and improves on every aspect that fans appreciate. It features more tracks, cars, and game modes than ever, with the most impressive graphics in the history of the series.

Gran Turismo has always offered a realistic approach to racing simulation. The controls and mechanics of the game provide players with an immersive and authentic motorsport experience, which is further enhanced by its visual appeal.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Model: Paid

3) WWE 2K22

WWE is the biggest name in sports entertainment, with the franchise becoming a household name by revolutionizing the world of pro-wrestling. Their fame has translated over to the world of video games as well, with WWE games being commercially successful since their debut in 2000.

After a rough few years full of incompetent game design and glitchy gameplay, the latest installment in the franchise, WWE 2K22, has restored the integrity of the series. The game offers the most authentic WWE experience, with an expansive roster, new game modes, and the most stunning graphics.

With all-new camera angles, realistic character models, and brilliant animations, WWE 2K22 offers the most complete visual package in the genre of sports video games.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Windows

Model: Paid

4) Ghostwire: Tokyo

Developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda, Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action-adventure game played from a first-person perspective.

Shinichiro Hara, the combat director of the game, described the gameplay mechanics as "karate meets magic". This description is rather fitting, as players must traverse Tokyo and defeat spirits using a mixture of melee combat and psychic abilities.

The game's depiction of Tokyo, a brightly lit metropolis, is extremely vibrant and stunning. These beautiful visuals compliment the first-person perspective of the game and allow players to feel fully immersed in the supernatural experience.

Despite being criticized for repetitive gameplay and shallow combat mechanics, the game was praised for its graphics and visual design, earning it a spot on this list.

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Windows

Model: Paid

5) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves

The Uncharted video games are famous not only for their engaging storylines but also for their realistic and beautiful environments and visuals. Developed by Naughty Dog, the franchise is the epitome of storytelling in gaming.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is a bundled package of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, remastered for the PlayStation 5. Released in 2022, this collection brings the critically acclaimed franchise to the newest generation of consoles, making the games even more visually impressive.

Fans of the series would certainly love to revisit these classics, with the added polish offered by new-gen technology.

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Model: Paid

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

