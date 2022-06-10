Naughty Dog announces The Last of Us Part 1 remake and future multiplayer spin-off at Summer Game Fest 2022

The Last of Us fans can rejoice as there are not one, not two, but three brand new official announcements from Naughty Dog regarding this beloved IP.

First of all, The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of the original, is making its way to the PS5 on September 2, 2022, with a PC release following suit in the near future. Secondly, a multiplayer Last of Us game is in the works at Naughty Dog, which fans will hear more about next year.

And last but not the least, HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation is currently in production and will star Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, the actors who played Joel and Ellie in the games.

The Last of Us Part 1 remake is coming to PS5 on September 2, PC release coming later

Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann announced the Last of Us Part 1 remake at the Summer Game Fest 2022.

Almost 10 years since the release of The Last of Us Part I is coming to PS5 and PC!

Coming nine years after the game’s release, Druckmann mentioned how the Part 1 remake will be the definitive experience of the original, unhinged by the technical limitations of the older consoles.

He emphasized that the game has been “built from the ground up” for the PS5 and PC releases, using all-new combat, exploration, animations and AI systems at its disposal.

Comparison shot of the remake vs the original featuring Ellie (Image via Naughty Dog)

From the comparison shots comprising the original and the remake, it is clear that a lot of effort has gone into building it. Druckmann mentioned how they made use of the experience they gained with Uncharted and The Last of Us Part II in developing the remake.

Comparison shot of the remake vs the original featuring Joel (Image via Naughty Dog)

Naughty Dog stated in a blog post,

“We've implemented modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options in this single-player experience to allow even more individuals to enjoy the game. Effects, exploration, and combat have all been enhanced. Leveraging the PS5’s powerful hardware, we also implemented 3D Audio, haptics, and adaptive triggers. Both returning fans and new players alike will have the opportunity to experience both The Last of Us Part I and its prequel story Left Behind in a whole new way.”

This move continues PlayStation's recent trend of bringing some of its most iconic exclusive titles on PC, allowing a broader audience to experience its catalog of narrative-rich games.

Our biggest online experience is coming. More news next year...



Our biggest online experience is coming. More news next year...

Regarding the multiplayer game, Druckmann shared only a snippet of the concept art. He promised that fans will get to hear more about the game next year.



