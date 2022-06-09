The Last of Us Part 1 is coming to PS5 and PC later this year

The Last of Us Part 1, one of the most iconic PlayStation titles of the modern era, has been officially confirmed to be getting a PS5 remake, along with a PC version in development.

The announcement was a bit of a mess as it was leaked by Sony's own PlayStation Direct site, and was soon removed. Thankfully, the listing was picked up by ResetEra before it was taken down. The trailer is still up though.

Wario64 @Wario64 "Enjoy a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat."



includes single player + LB "Enjoy a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat."includes single player + LB https://t.co/dWyQukSqji

The proper official announcement will presumably come later today from the stage of Summer Game Fest.

The listing denotes that The Last of Us Part 1 will be released on PS5 on September 2, 2022. Towards the end of the trailer, it was also mentioned that the PC version is in development.

The Last of Us Part 1 will be released for PS5 on September 2, PC version is still in development

While the nomenclature is a bit funny, this Naughty Dog classic is going to be referred to with a “Part 1” attached to its end, thanks to the sequel’s enormous success.

Admittedly, The Last of Us Part 1 is not a particularly old title requiring a remake for PS5. It is, in fact, playable on the latest Sony console, courtesy of the backward compatible functionality.

However, the listing suggests that it is a “total overhaul” of the original, further emphasizing,

“Faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options."

It also promises "improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat.” It remains to be seen how much of that is marketing talk. After all, Sony has put a premium $70 price tag on the remake, which has already raised some eyebrows.

Spaghetti Nipple @SpaghetNipple



“We decided to improve textures and some improvements to quality of life. Please give us $70 for this.” @Wario64 Let me translate corporate talk into normal talk:“We decided to improve textures and some improvements to quality of life. Please give us $70 for this.” @Wario64 Let me translate corporate talk into normal talk:“We decided to improve textures and some improvements to quality of life. Please give us $70 for this.”

On the other hand, the PC release is a dream come true for all PC gamers who are yet to experience Naughty Dog's masterpiece.

Inspired by Cormac McCarthy's The Road, the plot of The Last of Us Part 1 follows Joel and Ellie as they travel a post-apocalyptic America. Joel's job is to get Ellie safely to whoever can cure whatever virus caused this since her blood may hold the answer to the cure.

PlayStation’s first modern PC ports were Horizon Zero Dawn in August 2020, Days Gone last May, and God of War this January. Recently, they announced Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales will swing to PC this year as well. Moreover, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is also coming to the PC platform, reportedly this month itself.

According to Jim Ryan, PlayStation's president, they expect to release half of its titles on PCs and mobile devices by 2025. And from the looks of it, they seem to be following the roadmap rather religiously.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far