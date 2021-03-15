Not all moves were created equal, and this holds particularly true for the Water-type moves various Pokemon are capable of learning.

Every type has its fair share of moves that, when a player reads their effects, oftentimes result in an immediate sense of irritation that the game even has moves like that. A few of these have hidden uses or are useful in very particular niches, but for the most part, these moves really are just better off being ignored.

So here's a list of the Water-type moves that are negligible. Most of the times a player shouldn't even consider using them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 Water-type moves to avoid in Pokemon

#5 - Clamp

Clamp (Image via Bulbapedia)

Here's a basic overview of Clamp, just to demonstrate why it's not so great:

Clamp has a low base power at 35, only 85% accuracy (buffed from 75%), and deals 1/8th of a hit Pokemon's HP at the end of every turn (buffed from 1/16th) for a number of turns (4-5 turns in Generation VII, but as few as 1 turn in Generation I).

However, the end-of-turn damage ends if the hit Pokemon uses Rapid Spin or if the user leaves battle (through fainting or switching out). Moves like U-turn and Volt Switch still allow the hit Pokemon to switch out.

In addition, the hit Pokemon cannot switch out (unless the hit Pokemon is a Ghost-type, as of Generation VII). If the user is holding a Grip Claw, the move duration is extended to 7 turns, and if the user is holding a Binding Band, the end-of-turn damage is increased to 1/6th of the user's HP.

#4 - Bubble

Bubble (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bubble is the exact same as Water Gun except for three differences;

1) It has a low chance to lower the target's speed.

2) In double/triple battles, it hits multiple opposing Pokemon. But with damage being reduced if a move hits multiple Pokemon, and with Bubble having a pitiful 40 base power, this is more of a negative than a benefit.

3) It has 5 more PP.

With Water Gun being a staple starting/early move for most Water-type starters, this makes Bubble only a minorly improved clone of a typically already-learned move. If at all possible, a trainer should just skip straight to a better move and ignore Bubble entirely.

#3 - Whirlpool

Whirlpool (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Whirlpool is nearly the same as Clamp, but it has a select few differences.

For starters, it's learned by more Pokemon. This makes it more readily available. It can also hit Pokemon that have used Dive. Dive isn't exactly the most common move, but it's still an advantage over Clamp.

But it was also an HM move for a previous generation, forcing players to learn the move. In addition, that was back in Generation II/IV, which was before it was buffed to do 1/8th HP per turn and the whirlpool persisted for 2-5 turns instead of 4-5. It was a wasted move slot for many Pokemon, existing on the same level as Rock Smash and Cut. There were only a handful of whirlpools in the game, making it near pointless even as an HM.

For the crime of being a forced move and being just a more accessible clone of Clamp, Whirlpool earns a higher place on this list than Clamp does.

#2 - Octazooka

Octazooka (Image via Bulbapedia)

Octazooka is learned by fairly few Pokemon, making it seem like it may be a valuable move. And its effect of having a 50% chance to lower the target's accuracy is nice.

But having only 65 base power while also having only 85% accuracy is inexcusable. In fact, this move would be more useful if it had less power, which would allow the ability Technician to trigger and increase the move's base power by 1.5, putting it up to 90. But no, it's just off the cusp of being even somewhat usable.

It also doesn't help that 2 of the 7 Pokemon that can learn Octazooka aren't Water-types, so they don't even get STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus).

#1 - Water Sport

Water Sport (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Water Sport's one and only use is to reduce the effectiveness of Fire-type moves by 33% for 5 turns. This is simply worse than the Rain weather, which not only empowers Water-type moves by 1.5 and activates various abilities and special effects of moves for the same number of turns, but also weakens Fire-type moves by 50%. The only area that Water Sport has any kind of advantage is that it can't be canceled out by another weather effect or ability.

In addition to being so extremely outclassed by rain (just rain in general), Water Sport is also almost exclusively learned by Pokemon that are either Water-type or have no weakness to Fire. There are exactly 4 Pokemon that can make good use of Water Sport at all, and 3 of the 4 come from the same evolutionary line.