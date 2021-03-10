The fan favorite Water/Flying-type, Gyarados, is very strong in Pokemon Red & Blue.

Magikarp is the weakest Pokemon in Kanto, but once it evolves, it can be pretty scary. Even though it doesn't see much play in the competitive scene, it can still be pretty intimidating to go up against.

Gyarados can deal huge damage, with its high base attack stat of 125. It also has a pretty solid speed tier at base 81. Using this Pokemon as an all-out attacking Water sweeper is surprisingly effective.

Other great options for this slot include Lapras, Starmie, and Cloyster. Here is the best moveset for Gyarados in Red & Blue.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Gyarados in Pokemon Red and Blue

Hydro Pump

Image via Bulbapedia

The strongest Water-type move Gyarados has access to is Hydro Pump. It deals huge STAB (Same Type Attack Boost) damage. Being able to hit big threats like Rhydon for super effective STAB damage is huge. Unfortunately, Hydro Pump does struggle with accuracy, but it's a worthwhile sacrifice.

Thunderbolt

Advertisement

Image via Bulbapedia

Thunderbolt is an amazing coverage move that can hit big Pokemon like Starmie, Lapras, and Cloyster. On an all-out attacker spread like this, having strong coverage moves is a big deal. This moveslot could also be used for Blizzard, but Thunderbolt hits more Pokemon for super-effective damage.

Hyper Beam

Image via Bulbapedia

Hyper Beam is very strong in Generation I (Red & Blue) since it doesn't need to take a turn to recharge if it secures a knockout. Using this attack when the opponent is weak can be absolutely devastating. Hyper Beam offers one of the highest base powers on an attack in the entire game.

Body Slam

Image via Bulbapedia

One of the strongest moves in the entire game is Body Slam, so nearly every Pokemon that can use it, should. The base power isn't too incredible, but its secondary effect of potentially paralyzing a Pokemon is very strong.

Paralyzing will half a Pokemon's speed, on top of giving it a 25% chance to not attack every turn. This makes Body Slam a must-have on Gyarados.