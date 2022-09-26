5 ways to make Eddies fast in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6

As soon as players land themselves in the open-world of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077, they need to perform tasks and engage in particular activities in order to access some of the game's coolest and deadliest weapons, armories, supercars, and bike, most of which can be expensive to purchase from the in-game stores.

Additionally, limited funds can thwart advancements in certain missions. This is why it's important for players to maintain a steady flow of Eddies (in-game slang for money) in Cyberpunk 2077. Here are a few methods to ensure a steady flow of cash in CD Projekt Red's popular action RPG title.

5 ways to earn easy money in Cyberpunk 2077

1) Loot and sell everything

Loot as much as possible and you may stumble across rare items (Image via Arrekkz Gaming/YouTube)

The open-world of Cyberpunk has loot all across the map. Killing NPC characters and enemies will give players clothes, postcards, guns, and many other random items that can be traded for Eddies later. Additionally, there are containers and boxes spread throughout the map, where players can obtain plenty of guns, clothing, and other accessories.

Although individual loot items do not give much in return, when a significant quantity of loot is collected, players may be surprised by how much they can earn by selling it all.

2) Do your Side Jobs

The streets of Night City has plenty of side gigs on offer (Image via Arrekkz Gaming/YouTube)

Instead of wasting time in between missions, players can help themselves by completing quick side gigs available on the streets of Night City. These generally take very little time and are usually wrapped up within 10 minutes of playing.

They can vary wildly, ranging from simple taxi-driving side missions to taking down a group of goons in a small neighborhood. Depending on the severity and intensity of these side hustles, players can end up getting some pretty handsome rewards upon completion.

3) Take part in reported crime scenes

Follow the blue markers on the map to take part in reported crime scenes (Image via Arrekkz Gaming/YouTube)

Cyberpunk 2077’s open-world map is dotted with many blue icons that are basically locations of undiscovered organized crime activities. They may not be very lucrative side quests, but are surely one of the quickest ways to earn a ton of Eddies. The open-world of Cyberpunk 2077 has many such NCPD reported crime scenes spread throughout the map.

Once again, in these types of missions, players will only be dealing with a few enemies, usually in a group of three at most. By killing them, players can also collect additional loot they drop. Besides being easy missions that don't take too long, players can simultaneously increase their influence and experience points by participating in them.

4) Terminal Hacking

Follow the red-marker on the mini-map to hack terminals for rewards (Image via Arrekkz Gaming/YouTube)

The red icons shown on the mini-map of Cyberpunk 2077 are where Terminals are located. Hacking Terminals is one of the major gameplay elements in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. Hacking them is one of the easiest ways to earn intelligence points for players as well as some extra cash credits.

These generally involve tough and complicated puzzles that need to be solved, which are more like mini-games within Cyberpunk 2077.

5) Work for Fixers

Dino Dinovic, a fixer in Cyberpunk 2077 who also owns a Bar in Downtown, Night City (Image via CD Projeckt RED)

Night City has a few fixers spread across the map from whom players can receive certain side-quests. Fixers are essentially well-connected smugglers and information brokers, who use their knowledge in the black market. Although the rewards are not as handsome as some of the previously mentioned NCPD quests, these can still be completed to earn some quick bucks and experience points.

