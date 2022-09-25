5 best Cyberpunk 2077 builds in version 1.6

Several updates and the promise of an upcoming expansion have seen many players give Cyberpunk 2077 another try.

New and returning players are diving into the futuristic world that has changed since it was first released. Truly, the game is in the best state it has ever been.

This means Cyberpunk 2077 in 2022 is a different beast. And with that comes the need for some stellar character builds. Only the best ones will make the venture through Night City a successful one.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The top 5 builds for Cyberpunk 2077 in 2022

5) Contagion

A Contagion build is a hacker's dream in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Cyberdeck

Tetratonic Rippler Mk. 4

Stats

20 Intelligence

20 Cool

20 Technical Ability

6 Body

5 Reflex

Perks

Every Intelligence Perk

Cold Blood Perks in Cool that are associated with Quickhacks

Cool Perks that provide Stealth

Quickhacks

Contagion

Short Circuit

Ping

Reboot Optics

Breach Protocol

Suicide

Though the 1.5 update nerfed Contagion builds slightly, it still remains an extremely powerful way to deal damage in Cyberpunk 2077. It is all about hacking and poisoning enemies.

Using Breach Protocol, Ping, and then Contagion will chip away at enemy health. If they are a bit too beefy, any weapon can easily finish them off after the poisonous hacks go on cooldown.

4) Carnage

A look at the Carnage shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Weapon

Carnage Shotgun

Armor

An armor set or armor mod with Crit Chance and Crit Damage

Cyberdeck

Moore Tech Berserk Mk. 3

Synaptic Accelerator

Kerenzikov

Subdermal Armor

Stats

20 Cool

20 Body

9 Intelligence

7 Reflex

Perks

In Your Face

Hail of Bullets

Dead Center

Bulldozer

Momentum Shift

Mongoose

Bloodrush

Massacre

Heavy Lead

Skeet Shooter

Speed Demon

Invincible

Divided Attention

Multitasker

Cold Blood

Will to Survive

Critical Condition

Coldest Blood

Defensive Clotting

Cold and Calculating

Coolagulant

Unbreakable

Merciless

Frozen Precision

Assassin

Cheat Death

From The Shadows

This is a Cyberpunk 2077 build for players who just want to wreck havoc. The goal is to have a tanky character who can just pull out the Carnage shotgun and rip enemies to shreds with it.

The Carnage build is also surprisingly mobile, meaning any hits will either be brushed off or completely miss. The part that will have players running and gunning is when the damage of the shotgun is increased with movement speed.

3) Hack Gunner

This is a great build for a balanced playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Weapon

Any Smart Weapon and Silenced Pistol

Armor

An armor set or armor mod with Crit Chance and Crit Damage

Cyberdeck

Netwatch Netdrive Mk. 5

Smart Link Cyberware

Limbic System Enhancement

Visual Cortex Support

Threat Detector Mod

Stats

20 Reflex

20 Intelligence

20 Cool

Perks

Bloodware

Hacker Overlord

Critical Error

Bartmoss' Legacy

Mass Vulnerability

Mass Vulnerability: Quickhacks

Quickhacks

Short Circuit

This build balances the ability to be a shooter and stealthy. Players can hack enemies for some secretive fun, but can also begin Wild West-style shootouts and emerge as the victor.

The Legendary upgrade to the Short Circuit Quickhack will deal insane amounts of damage. If it is coupled with a Smart Weapon, high-level enemies will be taken down with ease.

2) Stealth

Being stealthy can feel very rewarding in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Weapon

Any Silenced weapon

Armor

An armor set or armor mod with Crit Chance and Crit Damage

Cyberdeck

Limbic System Enhancement

Synaptic Accelerator

Trajectory Analysis

Stats

20 Cool

20 Reflex

15 Intelligence

Perks

Silent And Deadly

Crouching Tiger

Strike From The Shadows

Sniper

Ghost

Cold Blood

Frozen Precision

Merciless

Critical Condition

Any Weapon Perk that increases Damage and Crit

Big Sleep

Forget-Me-Not

Signal Support

Biosynergy

Quickhacks

Breach Protocol

Ping

Reboot Optics

Whistle

Not much can beat an old-school Stealth build in Cyberpunk 2077. The tactics and strategy will come from the player, but the capability of going through the entire game while hardly being noticed is possible with this build.

The Perks of this build can power down cameras, allow for faster movement without being detected, and deliver one-shot damage with just about any silenced weapon.

1) Ninja

Slicing enemies in Cyberpunk 2077 with a Katana is a blast (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Weapon

Knives

Jinchu Maru or any other high-damge Katana

Armor

An armor set or armor mod with Crit Chance and Crit Damage

Cyberdeck

QianT Sandevistan Mk. 4

Synaptic Accelerator

Kerenzikov

Subdermal Armor

Stats

20 Reflexes

20 Body

20 Cool

Perks

Any Cold Blood Perk toi increase Melee Damage, Crit Chance, Crit Damage, or Speed

Dagger Dealer

Cutthroat

Hasty Retreat

From the Shadows

Cheat Death

Venomous Fangs

Hasten the Inevitable

Sting Like a Bee

Blessed Blade

Fiery Blast

Slow and Steady

Regeneration

Epimorphosis

Steel and Chrome

Speed Demon

Melee builds are incredibly fun in Cyberpunk 2077. This one is hands down the best. The knives will poison enemies and buff the Ninjutsu damage, allowing any Katana to slice them to pieces.

Players using this build will be very quick and capable of striking down enemies in a matter of seconds. They will not know what hit them before they themselves hit the ground.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far