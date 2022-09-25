Create

5 best Cyberpunk 2077 builds in version 1.6

Creating an unstoppable build is one of the best parts about Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)
Brandon Moore
Modified Sep 25, 2022 10:59 PM IST

Several updates and the promise of an upcoming expansion have seen many players give Cyberpunk 2077 another try.

New and returning players are diving into the futuristic world that has changed since it was first released. Truly, the game is in the best state it has ever been.

This means Cyberpunk 2077 in 2022 is a different beast. And with that comes the need for some stellar character builds. Only the best ones will make the venture through Night City a successful one.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The top 5 builds for Cyberpunk 2077 in 2022

5) Contagion

A Contagion build is a hacker&#039;s dream in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)
Cyberdeck

  • Tetratonic Rippler Mk. 4

Stats

  • 20 Intelligence
  • 20 Cool
  • 20 Technical Ability
  • 6 Body
  • 5 Reflex

Perks

  • Every Intelligence Perk
  • Cold Blood Perks in Cool that are associated with Quickhacks
  • Cool Perks that provide Stealth

Quickhacks

  • Contagion
  • Short Circuit
  • Ping
  • Reboot Optics
  • Breach Protocol
  • Suicide

Though the 1.5 update nerfed Contagion builds slightly, it still remains an extremely powerful way to deal damage in Cyberpunk 2077. It is all about hacking and poisoning enemies.

Using Breach Protocol, Ping, and then Contagion will chip away at enemy health. If they are a bit too beefy, any weapon can easily finish them off after the poisonous hacks go on cooldown.

4) Carnage

A look at the Carnage shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)
Weapon

  • Carnage Shotgun

Armor

  • An armor set or armor mod with Crit Chance and Crit Damage

Cyberdeck

  • Moore Tech Berserk Mk. 3
  • Synaptic Accelerator
  • Kerenzikov
  • Subdermal Armor

Stats

  • 20 Cool
  • 20 Body
  • 9 Intelligence
  • 7 Reflex

Perks

  • In Your Face
  • Hail of Bullets
  • Dead Center
  • Bulldozer
  • Momentum Shift
  • Mongoose
  • Bloodrush
  • Massacre
  • Heavy Lead
  • Skeet Shooter
  • Speed Demon
  • Invincible
  • Divided Attention
  • Multitasker
  • Cold Blood
  • Will to Survive
  • Critical Condition
  • Coldest Blood
  • Defensive Clotting
  • Cold and Calculating
  • Coolagulant
  • Unbreakable
  • Merciless
  • Frozen Precision
  • Assassin
  • Cheat Death
  • From The Shadows

This is a Cyberpunk 2077 build for players who just want to wreck havoc. The goal is to have a tanky character who can just pull out the Carnage shotgun and rip enemies to shreds with it.

The Carnage build is also surprisingly mobile, meaning any hits will either be brushed off or completely miss. The part that will have players running and gunning is when the damage of the shotgun is increased with movement speed.

3) Hack Gunner

This is a great build for a balanced playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)
Weapon

  • Any Smart Weapon and Silenced Pistol

Armor

  • An armor set or armor mod with Crit Chance and Crit Damage

Cyberdeck

  • Netwatch Netdrive Mk. 5
  • Smart Link Cyberware
  • Limbic System Enhancement
  • Visual Cortex Support
  • Threat Detector Mod

Stats

  • 20 Reflex
  • 20 Intelligence
  • 20 Cool

Perks

  • Bloodware
  • Hacker Overlord
  • Critical Error
  • Bartmoss' Legacy
  • Mass Vulnerability
  • Mass Vulnerability: Quickhacks

Quickhacks

  • Short Circuit

This build balances the ability to be a shooter and stealthy. Players can hack enemies for some secretive fun, but can also begin Wild West-style shootouts and emerge as the victor.

The Legendary upgrade to the Short Circuit Quickhack will deal insane amounts of damage. If it is coupled with a Smart Weapon, high-level enemies will be taken down with ease.

2) Stealth

Being stealthy can feel very rewarding in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)
Weapon

  • Any Silenced weapon

Armor

  • An armor set or armor mod with Crit Chance and Crit Damage

Cyberdeck

  • Limbic System Enhancement
  • Synaptic Accelerator
  • Trajectory Analysis

Stats

  • 20 Cool
  • 20 Reflex
  • 15 Intelligence

Perks

  • Silent And Deadly
  • Crouching Tiger
  • Strike From The Shadows
  • Sniper
  • Ghost
  • Cold Blood
  • Frozen Precision
  • Merciless
  • Critical Condition
  • Any Weapon Perk that increases Damage and Crit
  • Big Sleep
  • Forget-Me-Not
  • Signal Support
  • Biosynergy

Quickhacks

  • Breach Protocol
  • Ping
  • Reboot Optics
  • Whistle

Not much can beat an old-school Stealth build in Cyberpunk 2077. The tactics and strategy will come from the player, but the capability of going through the entire game while hardly being noticed is possible with this build.

The Perks of this build can power down cameras, allow for faster movement without being detected, and deliver one-shot damage with just about any silenced weapon.

1) Ninja

Slicing enemies in Cyberpunk 2077 with a Katana is a blast (Image via CD Projekt Red)
Weapon

  • Knives
  • Jinchu Maru or any other high-damge Katana

Armor

  • An armor set or armor mod with Crit Chance and Crit Damage

Cyberdeck

  • QianT Sandevistan Mk. 4
  • Synaptic Accelerator
  • Kerenzikov
  • Subdermal Armor

Stats

  • 20 Reflexes
  • 20 Body
  • 20 Cool

Perks

  • Any Cold Blood Perk toi increase Melee Damage, Crit Chance, Crit Damage, or Speed
  • Dagger Dealer
  • Cutthroat
  • Hasty Retreat
  • From the Shadows
  • Cheat Death
  • Venomous Fangs
  • Hasten the Inevitable
  • Sting Like a Bee
  • Blessed Blade
  • Fiery Blast
  • Slow and Steady
  • Regeneration
  • Epimorphosis
  • Steel and Chrome
  • Speed Demon

Melee builds are incredibly fun in Cyberpunk 2077. This one is hands down the best. The knives will poison enemies and buff the Ninjutsu damage, allowing any Katana to slice them to pieces.

Players using this build will be very quick and capable of striking down enemies in a matter of seconds. They will not know what hit them before they themselves hit the ground.

