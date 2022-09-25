How to romance Panam in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6

The role-playing aspects of CD PROJEKT RED's open-world action-adventure game, Cyberpunk 2077 might not be as fleshed out as their previous project, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. However, it still offers a pretty robust "romance" option for some characters in the game.

Romance in CD PROJEKT RED's games is very reminiscent of the ones seen in Bioware's original Mass Effect and Dragon Age titles, where players need to earn the trust of an NPC by completing quests, choosing the right set of dialog, and more, in order to initiate a romantic interaction with them.

While the number of romantic interactions is quite limited when compared to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, there are still plenty of key characters in Cyberpunk 2077 that players can romance. One such distinct personality in Cyberpunk 2077's story is Panam Palmer, a former member of Aldecaldo's nomad club, turned mercenary in the Night City.

From story quests to dialog options, here are the steps to successfully romance Panam Palmer in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6

Character history of Panam Palmer

Panam Palmer was part of the Aldecaldos nomadic tribe, who resided in the Badlands outside Night City. The tragic incident of her best friend getting captured by Raffen Shiv deeply affected Panam into her adulthood.

The incident left her bitter towards the clan's leader Saul Bright, who according to Panam, was partially responsible for the incident due to his inclination towards the Corpos.

At some point in her rebellious youth, Panam left her tribe to become a mercenary in Night City, working under the iconic fixer, Rogue. Despite leaving the Aldecaldos, Panam remained in contact with some of her close friends from the clan, such as Mitch Anderson and Driss "Scorpion" Meriana.

It was during one of her mercenary assignments that Panam was contacted by the player's character V, who later became an essential part of her story.

How to romance Panam Palmer in Cyberpunk 2077

Panam can only be romanced by male V. Players playing as female V can interact with Panam Palmer and complete all her associated quests and side quests, but cannot initiate a romantic interaction with her.

For players playing as male V, romancing Panam is all about engaging with all of Panam's side quests as well as interacting with her using the most suitable dialog options. Doing all her side quests will help players win the trust and favor of Panam, which is crucial for romancing the character.

Here are all the quests and side gigs associated with Panam:

Ghost Town

Lightning Breaks

Life During Wartime

Nocturne Op55N1 (dependent)

We Gotta Live Together

Forward to Death

Belly of the Beast

All Along the Watchtower

Path of Glory (dependent)

Where is My Mind? (dependent)

Cyberpunk 2077 offers players a multitude of choices when it comes to engaging in a conversation with key NPCs. Many characters in the game have their own personalities, which dictates most verbal interactions.

Panam, being a former nomad and mercenary, is flirtatious, thus players should try and pick dialog choices that allow them to be flirty with her.

Here are all the dialog choices players should make in order to successfully initiate a romantic interaction with Panam Palmer:

Ghost Town – Players need accept the drink to initiate.

– Players need accept the drink to initiate. Life After Wartime – While speaking to Saul, players needs to defend Panam.

– While speaking to Saul, players needs to defend Panam. Riders on the Storm – Players need to get slightly touchy with Panam while riding with her.

– Players need to get slightly touchy with Panam while riding with her. With a Little Help From My Friends – The player should avoid telling Saul about Panam's plan and touch her hand.

– The player should avoid telling Saul about Panam's plan and touch her hand. Queen of the Highway – The player needs to get cozy with Panam here.

Once players successfully romance Panam and win her trust, they can team up with her against the final boss of Cyberpunk 2077, Adam Smasher. This will also factor into the ending of the game, where players may choose to join Panam and her tribe of nomads.

