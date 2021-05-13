Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone has once again delivered a huge weapon meta shift to the battle royale.

There are some weapons that have taken over the top spots for a lot of players. There are others that remain just as useful as they always have. Then there are some that are best left on the ground.

Warzone is a vast battlefield with many weapons making the cut in terms of viability. A game like this will always have those lesser guns that nobody wants to lay a hand on though.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 worst weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

#5 - Crossbow

Image via Activision

There aren't many things more satisfying than getting a kill with a Crossbow in Warzone. While a popular meme pick for any player, that doesn't mean it is any good. The chances of winning with just a Crossbow are extremely low. It would require a huge loadout adjustment, one where a second primary weapon is obtained, to even try it. The Crossbow is cool, but it isn't that great.

#4 - Hauer

The Hauer just doesn't do the trick. The vastness of Warzone usually makes shotguns a secondary choice when closing on a building or reaching one of the final zones. If that is the case, choose any shotgun other than the Hauer. Imagine shooting another person in the face with a shotgun at point blank range and they don't die. It is just better to avoid that frustration.

#3 - FR 5.56

This weapon has truly never been good in Call of Duty: Warzone and that fact remains in Season 3. As a burst rifle, the FR 5.56 has horrific recoil. On top of that, it does mediocre damage and has pretty low range. Just about any SMG or other assault rifle/tactical rifle could outshoot the FR 5.56. With an insanely long time to kill, this is about as avoidable as it gets.

#2 - Milano 821

If there was a tier lower than the lowest tier for SMGs, the Milano 821 would fall there. This weapon has incredible control. Some of the best in Warzone. It does nothing else, though. Constant hitmarkers without getting a down will be enough to drive a player mad. It is as if the Milano is shooting marshmellows at enemies in Verdansk '84.

#1 - 725

If the Hauer is awful, the 725 is utter garbage. In Modern Warfare multiplayer, this shotgun is wild. For some reason though, that does not translate over to Warzone. It has hardly any range and is extremely slow. Two shots from up close are typically needed to down an armored opponent. After those two shots, the player will need to reload. There are some useful loadouts for it, but nothing serious enough to take someone to victory.