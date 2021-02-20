50 most creative Free Fire names in February 2021

Garena Free Fire is a popular mobile game that features traditional battle royale elements and runs smoothly even on low-end devices.

The fast-paced title has gained immense popularity in the last couple of years and has shown no signs of slowing down.

To create an account in Free Fire, players have to set an IGN/name. Most users want to have stylish and creative names to set them apart from the others in the game.

This article lists out the 50 best creative Free Fire names as of February 2021.

50 best Free Fire names in February 2021

#1 ꧁༺ɮǟռɖɨȶ༻꧂

#2 -ł₦₴₮ł₦₵₮-

#3 ~иαтυяαℓ~

#4 <🅘🅒🅔 🅒🅞🅛🅓>

#5 𒆜.🅿🆂🆈🅲🅷🅾.𒆜

#6 𓂀 .ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟 .𓂀

#7 ▀▄🄼🄰🄽🄸🄰🄲▀▄

#8 𝕱𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖊𝖗乡

#9 𝙳̷𝚒̷𝚜̷𝚛̷𝚞̷𝚙̷𝚝̷𝚘̷𝚛̷

#10 -ᑎᎥǤᕼ丅ᗰᗩᖇᗴ-

#11 Tёяяѳя

#12 ×₣ΔƗŦĦ×

#13 G𝓱ₒ𝘴𝚝ジ

#14 ꧁ᴘʜᴀɴᴛᴏᴍ꧂

#15 ⠂MФИSΓΞЯ⠐

#16 ༒Eԃɠҽ༒

#17 ★ֆɦǟɖօա★

#18 +ᎷᎥᏒᏒᎧᏒᏕ+

#19 *ᏇᏂᎥᏕᎮᏋᏒᏕ*

#20 T͢h͢e͢ B͢e͢a͢s͢t͢

#21 FΛɪŁɪЛƓ

#22 D⋆A⋆W⋆N

#23 ƬƖMЄԼЄƧƧ

#24 Mᵢ𝘴ₑᵣy

#25 𝙰̷𝚛̷𝚌̷𝚝̷𝚒̷𝚌̷

#26 ĎŔĂĞŐŃ

#27 ΛЛƓ尺Ϥ

#28 `Dυʂƚ`

#29 -ᏒᏋᏉᏋᏒᏕᏋ-

#30 xF尺ØẔƐЛx

#31 +ţŕùţħ+

#32 ƤΔŘΔŇØƗΔ

#33 S𝚌ᵣₑₐᗰ

#34 ★彡ᴏᴠᴇʀᴋɪʟʟ彡★

#35 ꧁☬𝓩𝓸𝓭𝓲𝓪𝓬☬꧂

#36 *𝕭𝖚𝖙𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖗*

#37 _🄷🄰🅁🄿🄾🄾🄽_

#38 Ж.HΞLL.Ж

#39 |𝐵𝒶𝒹 𝒦𝒶𝓇𝓂𝒶|

#40 乡𝙏𝙝𝙚𝘽𝙪𝙡𝙡𝙮乡

#41 [𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐠]

#42 ༺ɛӼɛƈʊȶօʀ༻

#43 Aƚԋҽɳα!

#44 ꉣꂦꀤꌗꂦꈤ

#45 らΛ௱Ц尺Λɪ

#46 ϦŁØØÐ

#47 ★ᎶᎧᏝᎴ★

#48 THₑ GₒD

#49 M̷i̷d̷n̷i̷g̷h̷t̷

#50 ᕼᗝᖇᎥ乙ᗝᑎ

Players can use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to incorporate symbols and fonts in their Free Fire names.

How to change IGNs in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their IGNs in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should first open Free Fire and click the profile section present on the top-left corner of the screen.

Click on the profile section

Step 2: After their profile appears on the screen, they should click the "Edit" icon as shown in the picture below:

Click on the Edit icon

Step 3: A dialog box will pop up. Players should tap on the icon beside the existing name. They can then paste any of the names from the list mentioned above and click on the "390 diamonds" option.

Tap on the name change icon

Their names will be changed, and diamonds will be deducted from their accounts.

