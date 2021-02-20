Free Fire APK download for Jio phone is fake, and all videos suggesting the same are misleading

Free Fire is one the most popular battle royale titles on the mobile platform. Since its release over three years ago, the game has garnered over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store alone.

Free Fire is currently available for Android and iOS devices. However, players can use emulators to play the game on their PCs/laptops.

In the last few months, numerous videos have surfaced on the internet, claiming that Free Fire can be downloaded and played on a Jio phone.

This article takes a look at the legitimacy of these claims.

Also Read: Free Fire diamond generator tools are fake, and using them will lead to a game ban

Free Fire APK download claims for Jio phone is fake

Advertisement

One such fake video

It is not possible to play Free Fire on a Jio Phone. Most of the videos that claim this is possible are deceiving viewers by playing a gameplay recording of the title on the screen.

Therefore, players should not waste their time looking for ways to play Free Fire on their Jio phones.

Users should avoid downloading the APK file

Players should never download any Free Fire APK files on their Jio phones. These files might have virus(es) and malware that could harm their devices.

Here are a few reasons why running Free Fire isn’t possible on a Jio phone:

Advertisement

#1 A Jio phone runs on the KaiOS. Meanwhile, Free Fire is only available on the Android and iOS platforms.

#2 A Jio phone only has 512 MB of RAM, which cannot run games like Free Fire. The game's device requirements are higher.

#3 Free Fire has numerous in-game actions that cannot be performed on a Jio Phone as it has a keypad and a small screen.

Also Read: How to get the new Predatory Cobra MP40 skin in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide?